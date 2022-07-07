Redrow Triumphs at the Property Marketing Awards

Flintshire home builder Redrow has been recognised for two creative campaigns at the annual Property Marketing Awards (PMAs).

Its Recreate Redrow social campaign, which inspired a younger audience to design homes, won the Best Use of Social Media award, while the company’s cutting-edge fly-through video was highly commended in the Best Content Marketing category.

The ceremony, at Kings Place, London, celebrated the best in property marketing, across the commercial and residential sectors and was hosted by journalist and tech presenter Lara Lewington.

The winning Recreate Redrow campaign was firmly aimed at families, one of Redrow’s key demographics. With more children staying home and gaming during the pandemic, the company sought to utilise these transferable skills and invite them to digitally create a Redrow home or development, using popular platforms such as The Sims and Minecraft. Redrow also partnered with passionate gaming influencers, including Clare Siobhan, who has 1.9m YouTube subscribers, to give the campaign credibility and leverage a new audience.

The awards judges commented:

A clever idea, well-targeted and executed to hit the family market. It delivered great engagement results which laddered up to the broader organisational objectives

Scooping recognition in the content marketing category, as a highly commended entry, was Redrow’s immersive film to showcase the brand’s premium Heritage Collection homes.

Believed to be the only first-person view drone footage shot by a housebuilder in the UK, impressively filmed in a continuous single take, the video encapsulates community spirit and beautiful design of the properties.

Judges said:

A brilliant use of technology to create a fly on (and off) the wall view of life in a Redrow development. Beautiful and engaging it was delivered intelligently to hit the right target market delivering seriously impressive results. Well done Team Redrow!

Tom Roberts, head of communications at Redrow, said:

We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to showcase our amazing homes and differentiate them from second-hand properties and other new builds. Last year, we launched a number of creative marketing campaigns, including Recreate Redrow, which engaged a younger audience with our brand via social media, and a ground-breaking fly-through video, which brought our exceptional product to life. Both of these campaigns have been a huge success, receiving millions of views and helping to drive traffic back to our website. It’s great news that the creativity of our in-house team has been recognised at the PMAs.

Organised by the Chartered Surveyors’ Company and judged by an independent panel of leading marketing professionals, the PMAs are a focal point in the calendar for property marketing professionals.

Proceeds raised by the PMAs are distributed by the company’s Charitable Trust, to support a range of education and training projects. These projects provide life changing opportunities which would otherwise not exist, and which enhance diversity in the real estate industry.

To find out more about both of Redrow’s campaigns visit: www.youtube.com/redrowhomes.