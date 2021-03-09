Redrow Submits Planning for 78 New Homes in Newport

Redrow, the leading UK housebuilder that is headquartered in North Wales, has submitted an application for reserved matters to develop 78 new homes on the former grounds of Queens Comprehensive School, Newport.

Allocated for residential development within Newport City Council’s Local Development Plan and benefiting from outline panning permission which was granted in February 2019, the site comprises 8.7 acres of brownfield land in Queens Hill. It is currently owned by Newport City Council and Residual Lands Limited with Redrow having agreed to acquire the site subject to the approval of satisfactory reserved matters.

If successful, Redrow will commence work on site in late 2021 with the first homes ready for occupation by early 2023.

Nigel Palmer is Managing Director of Redrow Homes in South Wales. He said:

“Newport is becoming an ever more attractive location for buyers looking for affordable options outside of both Cardiff and Bristol. “The city has benefitted from significant development in recent years with improvements to Newport Train Station, the construction of new leisure and shopping districts and substantial new build residential development. “Indeed, as a developer, we have been at the forefront of many of the local housing developments including sites at Mon Bank, Alexander Gate, Carnegie Court and Llanwern. We’ve seen a very definite increase in interest since the removal of the tolls on the Prince of Wales Bridge with home buyers in both South Wales and the South West of England now seeing Newport as an affordable and convenient location to live.”

Wayne Rees is Land Director for Redrow Homes. He added:

“Queens Hill is an easy five minute walk to Newport Train Station and just 10 minutes from the city centre. Offering excellent transport links and great value, the area is a great choice for our customers who want a high quality new home within easy reach of the M4 and mainline railway. “It is also a perfect location for our Heritage homes, and with large mature trees, we’re looking forward to creating a community with plenty of open space and beautiful new build family homes including our popular Shrewsbury, Oxford and Welwyn house types.”

Headquartered in Ewloe, Redrow was established in 1974 and today is one of the most successful and acclaimed homebuilders in the country. For the year to 28th June 2020, Redrow built over 4,000 premium new homes across England and Wales.

Redrow has submitted its reserved matters for approval and is anticipating approval later this summer to enable construction to commence in Autumn 2021.