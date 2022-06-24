Redrow Releases First of 246 New Luxury Family Homes in the Capital

Wales-headquartered premium housebuilder Redrow has announced the release of the first of almost 250 new luxury family homes at its developments in north east and north west Cardiff.

The first three- and four-bedroom homes are just available to reserve at the latest of Redrow’s Plasdwr developments, Maes yr Haf, with the rest available soon at its Lisvane developments, Churchlands and Plas Ty Draw. All will be from Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection that combines classic, Arts & Crafts-inspired architecture with contemporary, family-friendly interiors.

Maes yr Haf, where the first 15 of 117 three- and four-bedroom homes start from £512,995, forms part of Plasdwr’s Maesllech neighbourhood, to the north of Llantrisant Road, next to the village of Radyr and Redrow’s first, complete Plasdwr development, Parc Plymouth. With the neighbourhood set to be home to a community park with sports pitches and a play area, and views across the surrounding woodland, the area will be semi-rural, with strong transport links to the city centre. Redrow will also be adding 50 affordable homes here.

Across the city near Lisvane, the third phase of its Plas Ty Draw development, will soon see the release of its first three- and four-bedroom homes of 78 with prices starting from £449,995. This phase will also comprise the open spaces and cricket and football pitches planned for the whole development as well as a new primary school in the future.

At its nearby Churchlands development, the first of its second phase of 51 three- and four-bedroom homes will soon be released with prices for the initial four-bedroom houses starting from £518,995. 15 affordable homes will also follow in this phase.

Redrow Sales Director for South Wales, Beverley Wookey, said interest is already high for these latest homes at established developments.

Plasdwr, Plas Ty Draw and Churchlands are already popular with people looking for well-designed, high quality beautiful homes in locations that are truly second-to-none, with stunning countryside and the city all on their doorstep. We’d advise anyone who is interested in reserving their next family home to get in touch as soon as possible.

To book an appointment or find out more about the first new homes available at Maes yr Haf, please call our team on 029 2120 2219.

To find out more about the new homes coming to Plas Ty Draw, please call our team on 029 2060 0530

To find out more about the new homes coming to Churchlands, please call our team on 029 2120 2503.