Redrow Hosts Energy Saving Event to Help New Homeowners

Leading housebuilder, Redrow is throwing open its doors to host a series of educational events across its developments to help those looking to move to an energy efficient new home this year.

Between Saturday 14th January and Sunday 22nd January 2023, prospective customers will be able to understand the energy costs that could be saved with better Energy Performance Certificate ratings, and how the Government’s sustainability and environmental targets will impact them as homeowners.

Prospective homebuyers will also be able to use Redrow’s Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) calculator tool, which is designed to help people compare the energy savings to their current properties and highlight the benefits of a newbuild Redrow home.

New research from Redrow reveals that three quarters (74%) of UK adults admit living in an energy efficient home is more important to them now compared to a year ago. However, nearly a third (29%) believe they are unable to make their home more energy efficient as their house is too old. This may be why, nearly half (49%) would consider moving to a new build home due to the energy efficient features already installed.

Beverley Wookey, Sales Director for Redrow in South Wales said:

“Our research shows people are more eco conscious than ever before and are looking at ways to be even more energy efficient, especially in relation to their homes. Our homes are designed to help people save money on household bills, with the average Redrow home being B-rated, saving homeowners an average of £2,600 a year on energy bills. “Our sustainable options, such as eco waste bins, EV charging points, water butts and solar panels, have increased in popularity by 72% YOY and we suspect, with more people looking for ways to reduce their energy consumption demand will continue to soar in 2023. As a business, we are taking responsibility to help educate and inform homeowners and future buyers and would like to people to visit us, so we can provide a helping hand on the journey.”

Newer homes come with many energy-efficient amenities built in and are also covered by a 10-year warranty from the National House Building Council. Redrow build good quality, energy efficient homes which start with fabric first approach. This includes using enhanced insulation, highly efficient doors, double-glazed windows and heating systems to reduce the home's energy use and retain heat.

Events are taking place at Redrow’s developments throughout South Wales. A full list can be found here along with sales office opening times