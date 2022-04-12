Redrow Awarded Five-Star Rating by the Home Builders Federations

Redrow has once again been awarded the top five-star rating by the Home Builders Federations (HBF), based on a survey of its customers in which 94.5% said they would recommend Redrow to a friend.

As the representative for the new homes industry and the customers within it, each year the HBF collates the National New Homes Survey – one of the largest consumer satisfaction surveys in the country – to calculate a star rating for all builders who are part of the scheme. This survey is operated independently by the NHBC.

The HBF five-star rating is testament to Redrow’s continuous efforts in rolling out customer service focused initiatives, including new customer experience suites.

Matthew Pratt, Redrow’s Group CEO, said:

At Redrow we’re dedicated to giving people a better way to live and so we’re delighted to have once again been named as a 5 star builder by the HBF. As a business we continue to invest in making our customers’ lives better; whether that’s through finding new ways of communicating throughout their customer journey, such as personalised videos from our colleagues, or by implementing new technological solutions, such as our innovative Homeowner Support portal. The feedback from our customers is incredibly important to us and I’m grateful to all of our colleagues for their continued work and focus on delivering great customer service, as shown by this award and our customer satisfaction scores increasing year-on-year.

Redrow currently has a 4.5 (excellent) star rating on Trustpilot, generated from reviews from customers and providing a space that links the physical and online customer service that Redrow offers.