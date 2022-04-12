Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Redrow Awarded Five-Star Rating by the Home Builders Federations

Redrow has once again been awarded the top five-star rating by the Home Builders Federations (HBF), based on a survey of its customers in which 94.5% said they would recommend Redrow to a friend.

As the representative for the new homes industry and the customers within it, each year the HBF collates the National New Homes Survey – one of the largest consumer satisfaction surveys in the country – to calculate a star rating for all builders who are part of the scheme. This survey is operated independently by the NHBC.

The HBF five-star rating is testament to Redrow’s continuous efforts in rolling out customer service focused initiatives, including new customer experience suites.

Matthew Pratt, Redrow’s Group CEO, said: 

At Redrow we’re dedicated to giving people a better way to live and so we’re delighted to have once again been named as a 5 star builder by the HBF.

As a business we continue to invest in making our customers’ lives better; whether that’s through finding new ways of communicating throughout their customer journey, such as personalised videos from our colleagues, or by implementing new technological solutions, such as our innovative Homeowner Support portal. The feedback from our customers is incredibly important to us and I’m grateful to all of our colleagues for their continued work and focus on delivering great customer service, as shown by this award and our customer satisfaction scores increasing year-on-year.

Redrow currently has a 4.5 (excellent) star rating on Trustpilot, generated from reviews from customers and providing a space that links the physical and online customer service that Redrow offers.

Redrow is a leading UK premium housebuilder, proudly headquartered in Ewloe, Flintshire.

Established in 1974, it has earned a unique reputation for quality, building beautiful homes and communities, creating, in its words, a better way to live. It delivers for both investors and the wider community by centring all its activities around its three values of creating thriving communities by building responsibly and valuing people, all while engaging with colleagues and stakeholders.

Redrow is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. For the year to 27th June 2021, Redrow built more than 5,500 premium new homes across England and Wales and the Group reported revenue of £1.9bn.

Redrow directly employs well over 300 people across Wales, 15% of whom are trainees, graduates or apprentices, at its headquarters, regional offices and developments.

It takes responsibility seriously: last year, Redrow achieved the Global Good Company of the Year Silver award in recognition of its social impact and launched its ‘Nature for People’ biodiversity strategy, established as part of a long-standing partnership with the Wildlife Trusts. In June 2021, Redrow was included in the FT’s inaugural listing of Europe’s Climate Leaders for achieving significant reductions in its greenhouse gas emissions between 2014 and 2019.

Over the past year, Redrow has consistently been rated as ‘excellent’ on Trustpilot and once again achieved the Five Star Customer Satisfaction award from the Home Builders’ Federation (HBF). The company is also one of just eight UK construction companies to be named a Diversity Leader in the Financial Times’ inaugural list of European leaders for workplace diversity and inclusion.

Visit www.redrow.co.uk to find out more.
 

