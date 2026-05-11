Redkite’s Sustained Growth Fuels Leadership Expansion and Strategic Investment

Redkite has delivered a decade of sustained growth, doubling in size over the last five years and quadrupling over the past ten.

In the most recent financial year, the firm achieved 18% organic growth, with turnover reaching £20.4 million and securing its position within the UK Top 200 law firms.

This performance reflects a deliberate and disciplined approach to growth, the firm said. Over the past year, Redkite has prioritised long-term sustainability over short-term gains, focusing on building the right foundations to support continued success. The firm welcomed 80 new starters, resulting in a net headcount of 290 employees, with recruitment centred on high-quality appointments aligned to Redkite’s culture and long-term strategic direction.

A key priority has been strengthening senior leadership capability and deepening the firm’s commercial offering. Redkite made 14 senior appointments, including 10 new partners, alongside strategic Executive Board hires such as a Jeff Wright as Chief Experience Officer, Gemma Barnett as Business Development & Marketing Director and Barry Nichols-Grey as Finance Director. Sophie Jones was promoted to Legal Operations Director for Injury Services and Gemma Millard to Commercial Operations & Strategy Director. Together, these appointments and promotions enhance the firm’s ability to support a growing and increasingly complex client base across Wales and England, it said.

Redkite’s continued success in attracting talent from leading UK firms reflects its growing reputation as an ambitious, values-led business, the firm added. This growth has been achieved while maintaining the firm’s people-first ethos and collaborative culture hallmarks of its long-term success, it said.

Looking ahead, Redkite’s five-year strategy is underpinned by a clear delivery plan and a strong commitment to engagement across the business, ensuring employees understand and contribute to the firm’s direction remains central, reinforcing its focus on wellbeing, inclusion and shared success.

The firm will also continue to invest in the systems, technology and infrastructure required to support its growth, ensuring it can operate efficiently at scale while continuing to deliver a high-quality, responsive service to clients.

Neil Walker, CEO, said: