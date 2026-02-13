Redkite Solicitors Strengthens Leadership Team with Two Senior Director Appointments

Redkite Solicitors has announced two significant appointments to its leadership team, welcoming Gemma Barnett as Business Development and Marketing Director and celebrating the return of Barry Nichols-Grey as Finance Director.

These appointments mark an important step in the firm’s continued growth across Wales and the South-West and reinforce its commitment to building a dynamic and forward-thinking leadership team, it said.

Gemma Barnett joins Redkite Solicitors, bringing more than 25 years’ experience across professional services, including 15 years in the legal sector.

Gemma has held senior roles within high-growth regional and national organisations, where she has led business development, marketing and client engagement strategies for a wide range of sectors. She brings extensive expertise in operations, client delivery and strategic growth, with a strong focus on building client-centric solutions, driving operational excellence and delivering meaningful, sustainable impact.

A passionate advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion, Gemma is a Council Member of the Cardiff & District Law Society and an award-winning contributor to the wider professional community. She has also demonstrated strong leadership within the third sector, including serving as Chair of a Board of Trustees.

Her appointment reflects Redkite’s continued commitment to strengthening its leadership team and supporting the firm’s strategic growth and client service ambitions, it added.

Gemma said:

“I chose to join the firm because of its strong roots in Wales and its deep connection to the communities that it serves. The firm is growing rapidly and has exciting plans for the future, and I was genuinely impressed by its long-term vision and culture. It’s clear that this a firm with ambition, purpose and a commitment to sustainable growth, and I’m delighted to be part of that journey.”

Redkite also welcomes back Barry Nichols-Grey, who previously served as Finance Director and now re-joins the firm to support the next stage of its development. Barry brings deep knowledge of the firm alongside extensive financial leadership gained across multiple growing and complex businesses.

Barry said:

“ I’m delighted to be rejoining Redkite at an exciting stage of its evolution. The firm’s proven performance, strong reputation, and commitment to its people and communities set it apart. With a solid platform for continued growth, I’m excited to help drive the next phase of Redkite’s development.”

Neil Walker, CEO of Redkite Solicitors, added:

“Gemma and Barry bring exceptional experience and leadership to Redkite. Their appointments enhance our ability to grow sustainably while continuing to deliver outstanding services to our clients and communities.”

With 290 staff across offices in Wales and the South West, full-service law firm Redkite Solicitors said it continues to invest in talent, innovation, and client service as part of its long-term strategic plan.