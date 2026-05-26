Redkite Solicitors Acquires Penarth Based Alan Simons and Co

Redkite Solicitors, a leading full-service law firm with 19 offices across Wales and the South West, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Alan Simons & Co, a long-established and trusted legal practice based in Penarth.

The move strengthens Redkite's presence in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan while ensuring continuity for clients, who will still be supported by the same trusted team from the Penarth office.

As part of the integration Chris Davison, formerly a partner at Alan Simons & Co, joins Redkite as a Partner, so clients can be assured of the same local knowledge, expertise and service.

Clients of Alan Simons & Co will continue to receive the personalised, high-quality service the firm is known for from the same experienced and familiar team, but clients can now take advantage of a wider range of specialist legal services including commercial services such as Corporate and Commercial, Employment, Commercial Property and Dispute Resolution, and further enhancing specialist private client services such as Family Law, Personal Injury, Residential Property and Life Time Planning and Probate.

The Penarth office will remain firmly rooted in the local community, maintaining the strong relationships that have been built over many years while offering access to a wider pool of legal support.

Neil Walker, CEO at Redkite Solicitors commented:

“We are delighted to welcome Alan Simons & Co to Redkite Solicitors. This is an important step in our continued growth, strengthening our presence in communities we are proud to serve. “What matters most is that clients in Penarth will continue to see the same trusted people and the same personalised service, now supported by the strength and breadth of a larger firm”.

Chris Davison, Partner added:

“We have always been proud to serve the Penarth community, and that remains unchanged. Joining Redkite Solicitors allows us to build on that legacy, combining our local expertise with access to a much wider range of legal services for our clients. It is a positive step for our team and our clients, and we are excited about the future”.

The acquisition forms part of Redkite Solicitors' wider strategy to expand its footprint across Wales and the South West, while maintaining its strong focus on client care, community connection and high-quality legal services.