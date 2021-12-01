Redevelopment Work Begins to Harness Opportunities from Renewables in Pembrokeshire

Works to redevelop areas within Pembroke Port and create new opportunities for Pembrokeshire communities have begun.

Part of the £60 million Pembroke Dock Marine project, the redevelopment will create a world-class energy and engineering centre of excellence and act as a focal point for capturing the economic value from wind, wave and tidal renewable energy projects.

The first phase of works is the renovation of the four Grade II listed Hangar Annexes attached to the historic Sunderland Hangars at Pembroke Port to create flexible modern workspaces and a workshop. The contractor R&M Williams is now on site and expected to complete the project by November 2022.

Additional works to extend the Port’s laydown and fabrication spaces, enlarge a slipway to provide more flexibility in transferring large structures from land to sea, and install a new workboat pontoon are expected to start next year.

The Pembroke Dock Marine project, which is part of the £1.3bn Swansea Bay City Deal, is a once in a generation opportunity to regenerate the town of Pembroke Dock and the wider community by creating the facilities and infrastructure needed to support the growing marine renewables industry. Around 1,800 high skill, year round jobs are expected to be created as a result of the entire Pembroke Dock Marine project benefitting not only the workforce of today, but also future generations who will have access to high quality career opportunities on their doorstep.

Steve Edwards, Commercial Director at the Port of Milford Haven, commented

“It’s wonderful to see the project underway at Pembroke Port. We’re creating a modern facility here that will allow developers of cutting-edge marine energy technology to reach commercialisation. Crucially, Pembroke Dock Marine is a significant first step to unlocking further interest and investment in Pembrokeshire aligned to the Floating Offshore Wind opportunity in the Celtic Sea. With further investment and growth, the region’s supply chain could benefit substantially from the £682m opportunities and 3,000 jobs associated with Floating Offshore Wind identified by Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult.”

Pembroke Dock Town Councillor and Deputy Mayor, Joshua Beynon, said

“This huge piece of development in our town is a fantastic opportunity to provide green jobs and employment for residents across Pembroke Dock and Pembrokeshire. Our town needs this investment to make it a 21st century area that is ready to tackle the issues of today and tomorrow and reach our climate change commitments.”

Pembroke Dock Marine is funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal, the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government, and through private investment.