Redeveloped Llandudno Museum is Boost for Town and Visitors

The newly reopened Llandudno Museum is a further boost for the town, Minister for North Wales Lesley Griffiths said after visiting the attraction.
The museum reopened earlier this month following a major redevelopment project. The redevelopment has included an expansion to an adjacent building, a temporary exhibition gallery and improved access with the installation of a lift and wider doorways.
More of the museum’s collection, which documents the history of the town, is also on display, with more interactive technology available.
The redevelopment was funded by the Heritage Lottery fund with match-funding from a number of organisations. The Welsh Government provided over £350,000 in grant funding towards the development.
Minister for North Wales Lesley Griffiths said:
It’s been great to see the transformation at the Llandudno Museum following extensive redevelopment work. It has always held a special place in the town of Llandudno as it documents the area’s history.
The improved facility will be a boost for the local community and visitors alike. While the pandemic meant the museum couldn’t open when originally planned, it’s good news that it’s now open and is sure to continue to be a popular attraction.
There are many exciting developments in the town such as the Penderyn Distillery which I visited in May. It has also had support from the Welsh Government and like the museum is an attraction which can be enjoyed throughout the year.