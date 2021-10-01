Redeveloped Llandudno Museum is Boost for Town and Visitors

The newly reopened Llandudno Museum is a further boost for the town, Minister for North Wales Lesley Griffiths said after visiting the attraction.

The museum reopened earlier this month following a major redevelopment project. The redevelopment has included an expansion to an adjacent building, a temporary exhibition gallery and improved access with the installation of a lift and wider doorways.

More of the museum’s collection, which documents the history of the town, is also on display, with more interactive technology available.

The redevelopment was funded by the Heritage Lottery fund with match-funding from a number of organisations. The Welsh Government provided over £350,000 in grant funding towards the development.

Minister for North Wales Lesley Griffiths said: