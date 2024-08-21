Red Meat Risk Report Finding Variable and Not Conclusive – HCC Highlights

Red meat has been proven time and time again to play a positive role in a balanced, healthy diet – that’s the key message from Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) in response to the recent report released by University of Cambridge, which suggested that meat consumption is associated with a higher type 2 diabetes risk.

The findings, which have been published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology (Wednesday, 21 August 2024), have been said to be variable and not conclusive. In addition, it has been reported that experts not involved with the research have said that while it proved only an association, and not causation, the results aligned with current healthy eating recommendations.

Responding to the news from her farm in Monmouthshire, HCC Chair Catherine Smith said:

“Red meat, as part of balanced and healthy diet, and eaten in the right quantities, has many health benefits for people of all ages. The suggestions made here are not conclusive and consumers can rest assured that the vast majority of scientists are positive about red meat’s nutritional, ecological, environmental and ethical role in society. “Lean red meat is packed with essential vitamins and minerals, and when combined with other healthy ingredients, contributes towards good health as part of a balanced diet. The simplest way to a healthy lifestyle is to eat a variety of different foods and red meat is one food group that can help us keep on top of our intakes of iron, potassium, magnesium, zinc, B Vitamins, Vitamin D at all stages of life. “Packed with these essential vitamins and minerals, a balanced diet with lean red meat at its core can help us throughout our lives to keep fit and well. Eating up to 500g of cooked red meat per week can be central to a healthy and balanced diet.”

Red meat also contains phosphorus, which is needed for normal growth and development of children’s bones and is also protein rich, which is ideal in a quick beef stir-fry after a session at the gym to help you recover, build and maintain muscle mass and feel energised.

Lean red meat (beef, lamb and pork) is naturally rich in protein, low in salt and provides a range of essential vitamins and minerals including B Vitamins – B12, Niacin (B3), B6, Vitamin D and minerals such as Iron, Zinc and potassium.

Mrs Smith added that:

“By replacing red meat with alternative ingredients, people could be at risk of missing out on some essential nutrients that the human body needs to maintain good health.”

Current guidelines by the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care recommends that we eat up to around 70g of red meat per day or 500g of cooked red meat per week (approx. 750g of raw meat)/5 portions per week. By keeping portions to the size of your hand or a deck of cards, and combining them with a range of other healthy ingredients, people can enjoy five red meat meals per week.

Consumers are also advised to enjoy lean cuts, use healthy cooking methods and avoid eating too much processed red meat.