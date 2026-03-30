Recruitment on the Agenda for Caulmert after Strong Beginning to 2026

A North Wales-headquartered engineering, environmental, and planning consultancy’s recruitment drive is in full flow after a strong start to 2026.

Caulmert, which has offices in St Asaph, Bangor, Altrincham, Nottingham, and Kent, is growing all departments as it bids to enhance its offering across a variety of sectors, including water and rail.

As part of a quest to double turnover to more than £8 million in the next five years, the company is keen to strengthen its 50-strong workforce with several key personnel.

Civil engineering vacancies include an associate director, senior technician, and technician, whilst the geotechnical team is looking to boost its talent pool with a senior engineer and principal engineer.

Caulmert is also on the lookout for a senior or principal hydrologist to join its team, along with a principal structural engineer, principal planner, and principal environmental permitting consultant.

Founder and managing director Mike Caulfield said:

“A very busy end to 2025 and an eye-catching start to this year means we have a strong pipeline of work. “We’ve got a fantastic group in place at Caulmert, but as a result of the contract wins, we are looking to further boost our expertise and skillset in several positions. “There are a number of experienced roles available for the right people to come in and hit the ground running as we aim to continue the fine work being done. “Having enjoyed a positive January and February, we are relishing the opportunities that lie ahead during the remainder of the year.”

Current Caulmert clients include Eric Wright Water Ltd, Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK, Morgan Sindall, Adra, Kier Construction, and Essex County Council.

Mike continued:

“In recent times, a large proportion of our work has been repeat business, which only underlines the strengths of our team. “We place a value in a collaborative approach to activity on every project, working with other highly skilled teams to figure out the best way to achieve the desired end product.”

Founded in 2008, Caulmert is on track to meet an ambitious growth and development plan.

Its expertise in a variety of engineering, environmental, planning, and project management disciplines is supported by its use of Building Information Modelling (BIM) to ISO 19650 standard on many of its projects.