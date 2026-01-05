Recruitment Firm Expands and Launches Dedicated Executive Division

A recruitment firm has launched a dedicated executive division, welcomed new staff, and is preparing to expand into fresh territories as demand continues to rise across North Wales and the North West.

QiStaff, based in Rhyl, has unveiled its new Executive Search Division, driven by a five-strong award-winning team with more than 100 years of combined sector experience.

The division will focus on senior appointments in the £35,000+ salary range, notably across manufacturing, engineering and industry, in addition to a wide range of professions.

As part of this growth, the firm has appointed recruitment executive Ceri Cadwaladr.

With more than 15 years’ experience working in Chester and London, Ceri has recruited for some of the UK’s largest organisations, including major clients in transport and logistics, production and manufacturing, IT, commerce, charities and retail.

Originally from Rhyl and now living in Prestatyn, she says joining QiStaff marks an exciting return to her hometown.

“It is a tough time for the economy but there are still so many opportunities out there,” said Ceri. “Here in Wales and across the UK, demand remains high, especially with so much work now being done online. That said, QiStaff has always been known for the personal touch, and that’s helped the team navigate the challenges of recent years. I am so happy to be part of the company.”

She added:

“As a people person, even in today’s digital world you can still find that balance, deliver a first-class service, and build strong relationships. And for me it’s wonderful to be back home working where I grew up.”

Director Evette Easton said:

“Ceri is an incredible addition to QiStaff. Her background, knowledge and track record with high-profile clients make her a pivotal member of the team as we take this next step. “We have continued to support long-standing clients while attracting new ones, especially for senior and specialist roles, so creating a dedicated Executive Search Division is a natural progression.”

QiStaff Director Julie Lloyd said the company’s growth reflects changing needs within the business landscape.

“We’ve seen particularly strong demand in the North West, and we are continuing to broaden our reach,” she said. “As a bilingual Welsh and English team, we can support clients who need Welsh-speaking candidates and provide interviews and assessments in both languages, which is increasingly important. “We don’t operate traditional recruitment models. Instead, we collaborate closely with clients to deliver a flexible, tailored and cost-effective service.”

Evette added: