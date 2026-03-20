Recruitment Drive Launched for Independent Chair to Lead £20m Pride in Place Programme

Cardiff Council is inviting applications for an independent Chair to lead a new Neighbourhood Board that will oversee the delivery of the Pride in Place programme in Ely and Caerau.

Pride in Place is a long‑term initiative that will see up to £20 million invested over the next 10 years to support community‑led regeneration in the area.

The UK Government programme is designed to put decision‑making power directly into the hands of local people, helping communities shape projects, strengthen neighbourhoods and create places where residents can thrive.

The Neighbourhood Board will bring together residents, community representatives, businesses, local councillors and partners to develop and deliver a shared long‑term vision for Ely and Caerau. The independent Chair will play a key leadership role, ensuring the Board is inclusive, transparent and driven by local priorities.

The voluntary role offers a unique opportunity to support meaningful, long‑term change by guiding investment decisions, building strong partnerships and championing the voices of local people throughout the programme’s delivery.

Cllr Lee Bridgeman, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, said:

“Pride in Place represents a once‑in‑a‑generation opportunity to invest directly in Ely and Caerau, putting residents at the heart of decisions about the future of their communities. “The appointment of an independent Chair is a crucial step in establishing strong local leadership for the programme, and we’re keen to hear from people with the skills, experience and passion to help drive this work forward alongside the community.”

The Chair will work closely with Board members and Cardiff Council to oversee the development of a 10‑year regeneration plan, helping to ensure investment delivers lasting benefits for local residents and supports stronger, more resilient neighbourhoods.

Applications for the role are now open, with a closing date of 6 April 2026. Full details about the role, along with information on how to apply, are available here.