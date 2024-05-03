Recruitment and Retention on the Agenda at North Wales Conference

Workforce issues from skills development to managing Gen Z staff were on the agenda at a regional conference.

The conference at Venue Cymru, Llandudno, was arranged by the North Wales Regional Skills Partnership (RSP) and attended by more than150 delegates, including many prominent names from businesses across the region.

Delegates heard from keynote speaker Craig Weeks of JCB who delivered a personal perspective on skills development, as well as from a panel of experts who shared views on innovative solutions to challenges linked to attracting and retaining talent.

Opening the conference RSP Chair David Roberts emphasised the significance of the event as an important platform for employers to address pressing issues in workforce management. Reflecting on the day, where he led a session on harnessing employee engagement, David wants to encourage a shared responsibility among employers to adapt and innovate in their approach to attracting and developing skilled workers.

David, who has supported North Wales SME leaders through business advisory service The Alternative Board for almost a decade, said:

“An important strand of crafting the region’s skills and employability plan was consulting company leaders to understand the key issues they are facing. “With recruiting and retaining a skilled workforce high on the agenda, we hope the conference helped SMEs connect with education and training bodies, not only to ensure their own growth but to boost resilience and prosperity throughout the region. “The day was filled with opportunities to receive advice, and from the feedback we’ve already received, the employers in attendance are feeling more confident to look for the relevant support they need.”

Sian Lloyd Roberts, Regional Skills Manager, added:

“It was great to welcome organisations from across so many sectors to the conference – it really gave us an opportunity to look at the similarities and how we can work together to tackle some of the issues. “We know that attracting, developing, and retaining talent are among the main challenges facing North Wales businesses, so we were keen to bring everyone together to explore solutions to some of these common issues.”

Event speakers included Alwen Williams, Portfolio Director at Ambition North Wales; Mike Learmond from the FSB; and Nia Bennet, Chair of Urdd Gobaith Cymru. Specialist workshops were delivered by Dafydd Bowen, Director of Operations at Menter a Busnes and Lesley Griffiths Head of CIPD Cymru.

RSP partners including education, training and service providers also participated as exhibitors.