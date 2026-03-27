‘Recruit with Confidence’ Expert Panel Debates the Future of Hiring

Recruitment company Acorn by Synergie and commercial law firm Darwin Gray have brought together industry experts for a panel discussion on recruitment as part of the latest Wales HR Network event.

The session, which was held at Cardiff's Hodge House, offered insights into the evolving recruitment landscape, exploring how organisations can balance compliance, technology, and human judgement to make better long-term hiring decisions.

The panel featured S4C’s HR Director Nadine Beaton, Senior Recruitment Manager at Confused.com, Tara Edwards, HR Advisor at Acorn by Synergie, Mike Ives, and Senior Consultant at Acorn by Synergie, Kristian Kurbalija.

Together, they shared perspectives from across industries, addressing key challenges and opportunities shaping modern recruitment practices.

A central theme of the discussion was the evolving nature of employment law and its impact on hiring strategies.

Panellists emphasised that while compliance remains critical, great hiring has always required a broader, more strategic approach. The conversation explored how organisations can stay compliant without compromising their ability to identify and secure the right talent for long-term success.

Nadine Beaton addressed the role of cultural fit in hiring, highlighting the need to balance alignment with company values alongside diversity and inclusion, supported by clear communication about organisational culture.

The growing influence of artificial intelligence in recruitment was also a key topic. Tara Edwards discussed how AI is increasingly shaping the selection process and improving efficiency, while noting the importance of ensuring it enhances rather than replaces human judgement.

Mike Ives highlighted the importance of understanding and adapting to ongoing employment law changes, and Kristian Kurbalija drew on his experience working closely with clients to identify top candidates, stressing the importance of looking beyond the CV to assess qualities such as attitude, adaptability, and potential.

Danielle Haynes, Head of Marketing at Acorn by Synergie, said:

“It was fantastic to bring together such a knowledgeable group of experts and engaged attendees. “The discussion was incredibly insightful, offering practical perspectives on how organisations can navigate the complexities of modern recruitment while still focusing on what really matters, finding and developing the right people.”

The event was the second in a series of 2026 expert panel events, which was launched in partnership between the Wales HR Network and Beam Development and Training.

The partnership aims to provide leaders, managers and HR professionals with access to expertise across employment law, HR, recruitment, wellbeing and personal development. The initiative seeks to empower professionals working in HR and beyond.