Recruit 121 Finance & Accounting Solutions Ltd Marks 10-Year Milestone With Rebrand To Core 3 Talent

Recruit 121 Finance & Accounting Solutions Ltd has announced its rebrand to Core 3 Talent as it marks a decade of growth and a strategic evolution of the business.

Founded in 2016 as a specialist finance recruitment firm, the company has expanded significantly over the past 10 years and now operates across three core disciplines: finance, technology, and executive leadership.

It said the new name, Core 3 Talent, represents the growth and breadth of the business as its clients and the market has also evolved.

Alongside its core recruitment offering, the company has played an active role in supporting the wider business and fintech ecosystem. As the founding partner sponsor of Finance Awards Wales, FinTech Awards Wales, and FinTech Awards London, the organisation has and will continue to recognise excellence and innovation across the industry both across Wales, the wider region and nationally.

With a reputation for leveraging and extensive industry and personal network over a combined 50 years, Core 3 Talent excels in a relationship-led approach, delivering tailored recruitment solutions, it said.

At a relaunch event held in Cardiff Emma Peterson, Founder of Core 3 Talent, said:

“This rebrand reflects the journey we've been on over the past decade. What started as a finance-focused business has evolved alongside our clients and the market. “We now operate across finance, technology and executive, and Core 3 Talent represents that evolution. It gives us a clearer identity and positions us for the next phase of growth.”

As Core 3 Talent, the business will continue to build on its established network and support organisations across their most critical hiring needs. The rebrand is designed to provide greater clarity to clients and candidates, while maintaining the company's core values of personal service, long-term relationships, and a consultative approach to recruitment.

For more information, visit www.core3talent.com follow Core 3 Talent on LinkedIn Emma Peterson | LinkedIn or contact Emma Peterson on emma.peterson@core3talent.com