Record Year for Entries as Finalists Announced for Finance Awards Wales 2026

The Finance Awards Wales 2026 has officially revealed this year’s finalists, recognising the outstanding achievements and contributions of finance professionals and organisations from across Wales.

This year marks a record year for the awards, with the highest number of entries and participating companies since the awards were launched. The exceptional quality and diversity of submissions highlight the continued growth, innovation and strength of Wales’s finance sector, organisers said.

The winners will be announced at an exclusive gala ceremony on Friday, 15 May 2026, at Holland House, Cardiff. The event will bring together senior leaders and professionals from across the Welsh finance community for an evening of celebration, networking and recognition.

Matt Hyde, Founder, Finance Awards Wales, said:

“The quality of entries this year has been exceptional, and 2026 has been a record year for both the number of submissions and the companies involved. These awards highlight the individuals, teams and organisations who are driving innovation and excellence across the Welsh finance sector. We look forward to celebrating their achievements together in Cardiff.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“The Welsh Government is proud to champion our dynamic finance sector. These awards provide a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the breadth of talent across Wales and the valued impact finance professionals have on our economy.”

Finance Awards Wales 2026 Finalists

Accountant of the Year

Charlotte Mancuso – Transport for Wales

Claire Jones – Ogi

Natalie Lewis-Evans – Mazuma

Crystal Howard – Source Insurance Limited

Jake Burge – Source Insurance Limited

Account Technician of the Year

Brandon Ayres

Jed Lewis – Transport for Wales

Magda Sinos – Mazuma

Olivia Ampleforde – Aneurin Bevan University Health Board

Stuart Watkins – Seraph Property Management

Best Place to Work

Dow Schofield Watts

Green and Co

IG Lintels

Transport for Wales

Welsh Ambulance Service Trust Finance Team

CFO of the Year

Robbie Mazzeo – Admiral Money

Chris Williams – Freight Logistics Solutions Ltd

Glyn Jones – Health Education and Improvement Wales

Karen Murphy – Network Rail

Lewis Bowman – St John Ambulance Cymru

ESG of the Year

BeeSure Financial Services

Flexicare Group Ltd

The Welsh Sports Association

Finance Apprentice of the Year

Abbie Housler – Offloaded Tax

Logan Pewtner – NHS Aneurin Bevan University Health Board / University of South Wales

Catrin Lewis – Hywel Dda University Health Board

Madison Groves – Green and Co Accountancy

Finance Project of the Year

Admiral Money – Seren Three

Companies House – Finance Systems and Data Team

Companies House – The Funding Model

Dow Schofield Watts – Euro Commercials’ Acquisition of CWC Group

Freight Logistics Solutions Ltd – Evolution to FLS Group and EU Expansion

IG Lintels – Stockgap

IRIS Care Group – Project Slim

Propel Finance

Financial Controller of the Year

Gareth Lewis – Biozone Scientific Group

Charlotte Chittleburgh – IG Lintels

Rachel Lewis – Network Rail

Richard Griffiths – Target Group Limited

Elinor Price – S4C

Sophie Harris – UK Space Agency

Finance Manager of the Year

Alison Skinner – Park Plaza

James Verdon – Cadre Advisory

Lauren Horsburgh – Target Group Limited

Lynne Wallace – Citizens Advice Cardiff and Vale

Michael Court – Mrs Beckett Cleaning Services

Katie Jeffrey – Pepper Money

Hollie Gibson – Source Insurance Ltd

Financial Planning Team of the Year

BeeSure

DWJ Wealth Management

Sanctuary Financial Planning

Independent Practice of the Year

Advantage Accountancy and Advisory Limited

Cadre Advisory

Elevate Accountancy

Green and Co

Limestone Grey

Medium-Large Team of the Year

Admiral Money

Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum of Wales

IRIS Care Group

Propel Finance PLC

Payroller of the Year

Kay Augustus – Augustus Payroll

Catherine Rees – Always Responsive Commercial Cleaning

Matthew Wright – Mrs Bucket Commercial Cleaning

Tom Coomber – Steadfast Payroll

Aga Oleksyk – Ogi

Public Sector Team of the Year

Companies House

Network Rail – Wales and Borders Route

S4C

South Wales Trunk Road Agent

Transport for Wales and Welsh Government

UK Space Agency

Rising Star

Thomas Sparshot – Transport for Wales

Rhianna Walwyn – Hywel Dda University Health Board

Nicola Ferguson – Coedffranc Town Council

Katie Keefe – GE Aircraft Engines Limited

Small Finance Team of the Year

DragonSavers

Freight Logistics Solutions Ltd

Mrs Bucket Cleaning Services Ltd

Ogi

S4C

Source Insurance Ltd

St John Ambulance Cymru

Target Group Limited

UK Space Agency

Young Finance Director