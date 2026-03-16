Record Year for Entries as Finalists Announced for Finance Awards Wales 2026

The Finance Awards Wales 2026 has officially revealed this year’s finalists, recognising the outstanding achievements and contributions of finance professionals and organisations from across Wales.
This year marks a record year for the awards, with the highest number of entries and participating companies since the awards were launched. The exceptional quality and diversity of submissions highlight the continued growth, innovation and strength of Wales’s finance sector, organisers said.
The winners will be announced at an exclusive gala ceremony on Friday, 15 May 2026, at Holland House, Cardiff. The event will bring together senior leaders and professionals from across the Welsh finance community for an evening of celebration, networking and recognition.
Matt Hyde, Founder, Finance Awards Wales, said:
“The quality of entries this year has been exceptional, and 2026 has been a record year for both the number of submissions and the companies involved. These awards highlight the individuals, teams and organisations who are driving innovation and excellence across the Welsh finance sector. We look forward to celebrating their achievements together in Cardiff.”
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:
“The Welsh Government is proud to champion our dynamic finance sector. These awards provide a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the breadth of talent across Wales and the valued impact finance professionals have on our economy.”
Finance Awards Wales 2026 Finalists
Accountant of the Year
- Charlotte Mancuso – Transport for Wales
- Claire Jones – Ogi
- Natalie Lewis-Evans – Mazuma
- Crystal Howard – Source Insurance Limited
- Jake Burge – Source Insurance Limited
Account Technician of the Year
- Brandon Ayres
- Jed Lewis – Transport for Wales
- Magda Sinos – Mazuma
- Olivia Ampleforde – Aneurin Bevan University Health Board
- Stuart Watkins – Seraph Property Management
Best Place to Work
- Dow Schofield Watts
- Green and Co
- IG Lintels
- Transport for Wales
- Welsh Ambulance Service Trust Finance Team
CFO of the Year
- Robbie Mazzeo – Admiral Money
- Chris Williams – Freight Logistics Solutions Ltd
- Glyn Jones – Health Education and Improvement Wales
- Karen Murphy – Network Rail
- Lewis Bowman – St John Ambulance Cymru
ESG of the Year
- BeeSure Financial Services
- Flexicare Group Ltd
- The Welsh Sports Association
Finance Apprentice of the Year
- Abbie Housler – Offloaded Tax
- Logan Pewtner – NHS Aneurin Bevan University Health Board / University of South Wales
- Catrin Lewis – Hywel Dda University Health Board
- Madison Groves – Green and Co Accountancy
Finance Project of the Year
- Admiral Money – Seren Three
- Companies House – Finance Systems and Data Team
- Companies House – The Funding Model
- Dow Schofield Watts – Euro Commercials’ Acquisition of CWC Group
- Freight Logistics Solutions Ltd – Evolution to FLS Group and EU Expansion
- IG Lintels – Stockgap
- IRIS Care Group – Project Slim
- Propel Finance
Financial Controller of the Year
- Gareth Lewis – Biozone Scientific Group
- Charlotte Chittleburgh – IG Lintels
- Rachel Lewis – Network Rail
- Richard Griffiths – Target Group Limited
- Elinor Price – S4C
- Sophie Harris – UK Space Agency
Finance Manager of the Year
- Alison Skinner – Park Plaza
- James Verdon – Cadre Advisory
- Lauren Horsburgh – Target Group Limited
- Lynne Wallace – Citizens Advice Cardiff and Vale
- Michael Court – Mrs Beckett Cleaning Services
- Katie Jeffrey – Pepper Money
- Hollie Gibson – Source Insurance Ltd
Financial Planning Team of the Year
- BeeSure
- DWJ Wealth Management
- Sanctuary Financial Planning
Independent Practice of the Year
- Advantage Accountancy and Advisory Limited
- Cadre Advisory
- Elevate Accountancy
- Green and Co
- Limestone Grey
Medium-Large Team of the Year
- Admiral Money
- Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum of Wales
- IRIS Care Group
- Propel Finance PLC
Payroller of the Year
- Kay Augustus – Augustus Payroll
- Catherine Rees – Always Responsive Commercial Cleaning
- Matthew Wright – Mrs Bucket Commercial Cleaning
- Tom Coomber – Steadfast Payroll
- Aga Oleksyk – Ogi
Public Sector Team of the Year
- Companies House
- Network Rail – Wales and Borders Route
- S4C
- South Wales Trunk Road Agent
- Transport for Wales and Welsh Government
- UK Space Agency
Rising Star
- Thomas Sparshot – Transport for Wales
- Rhianna Walwyn – Hywel Dda University Health Board
- Nicola Ferguson – Coedffranc Town Council
- Katie Keefe – GE Aircraft Engines Limited
Small Finance Team of the Year
- DragonSavers
- Freight Logistics Solutions Ltd
- Mrs Bucket Cleaning Services Ltd
- Ogi
- S4C
- Source Insurance Ltd
- St John Ambulance Cymru
- Target Group Limited
- UK Space Agency
Young Finance Director
- David Middleton – Flowtek
- Evan Hazselwood – UK Space Agency
- Lewis Bowman – St John Ambulance Cymru
- Josh Owen Jones – Major R. Owen Ltd