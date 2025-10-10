Record Turnout for Swansea’s Student Shopping Event

Swansea’s annual Student Shopping Night attracted record-breaking numbers.

More than 4,600 students were in attendance at the event – a 22% increase on 2024’s event and a 54% rise since 2023.

The event is delivered in partnership between the Quadrant Shopping Centre, Swansea Business Improvement District (BID), and the Swansea Council–managed Swansea Market.

More than 60 retailers and stallholders took part this year, offering exclusive discounts of up to 30%, alongside over 50 bars, local businesses, and live performers.

Andrew Douglas, Swansea BID manager, said:

“This year’s event has once again exceeded all expectations. The continued growth in attendance highlights how important experience-led events like this are for students and businesses alike. It’s fantastic to see so many young people discovering what Swansea has to offer, while also driving significant economic benefit for our city centre.”

Jane White, Company Executive at Centurion, owners of the Quadrant Shopping Centre, added:

“Student Shopping Night is a highlight in the city calendar, and 2025 was our biggest and most successful yet. It was fantastic to see the collaboration between major retailers, independents, and hospitality businesses, all coming together to showcase the very best of Swansea. The strong sales performance across the board reflects the growing consumer confidence we’re seeing in the city.”

Councillor David Hopkins, Cabinet Member for Delivery and Joint Deputy Leader of Swansea Council, said:

“Swansea Market continues to play a central role in city life, and events like Student Shopping Night, part-funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, help us connect with the next generation of residents and shoppers. The market’s food and social offering is particularly popular with students, and this event provides an excellent opportunity to build relationships that last throughout their university years and beyond.”

Some of the 50 businesses that brought the Quadrant and Market to life included AU Vodka, Bunkhouse Live Music Venue, Bambu, Bonnie Rogues, Buzz Trampoline Park, Joe’s Ice Cream and many more.