Record Number of Women Attend Torfaen Women in Business 2025 Event

Around 150 business women and entrepreneurs attended this year’s Torfaen Women in Business event – the highest number to date.

Radio and TV broadcaster Eleri Sion hosted the event, at the Parkway Hotel, in Cwmbran, with guest speakers Katie Summers and Julianna Woods, co-founders of the award-winning Mellow Patch Company.

The evening also included afternoon tea, live entertainment, networking opportunities, a mini Christmas fayre, and a raffle with prizes worth hundreds of pounds.

Over £2,000 was raised at the event, which was donated to Ysbty Ystrad Fawr Breast Unit, with all funds raised going towards initiatives that support both patients and staff. These contributions help enhance care, provide essential resources, and create a more comfortable environment for those who attend the unit.

Attendee from the event, Nikola Masters of Osbourne Lodge Nursery, said:

“This is definitely my most favourite event of the business year. I would say it just gets better every year; however every year so far has been equally lovely and amazing. It is fantastic to get in a room surrounded by so many passionate and interesting business women and feel part of a powerful community”.

Speaking at the event, Councillor Joanne Gauden, Executive Member for Economy, Skills and Regeneration, said:

“I feel incredible to be in a room full of awesome business women and to hear from our amazing speakers. “I'd like to thank the business engagement team for organising the event and to the Parkway Hotel for their continued support.”

The Torfaen Women in Business event was funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

To join the Torfaen Business Voice business, contact businessdirect@torfaen.gov.uk.