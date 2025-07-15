Record Number of Golfers Raise £14,000 for Popham Kidney Support

More than 200 golfers and 55 teams from across Wales, England and Scotland gathered at Clyne Golf Club for a charity tournament supporting children and families affected by kidney disease.

The event was hosted by Swansea-based charity Popham Kidney Support, which provides practical, emotional and financial assistance to people across Wales living with kidney disease.

This year’s Golf Day raised in excess of £14,000 – the highest total to date – thanks to team entries, sponsorship, and funds raised during the evening’s raffle and auction.

Main event sponsor, The Construction Club, represented by Jamie Lannen and Geraint Hopkins, contributed £3,000 towards the total. Various businesses from far and wide came together to support the event, including Dawsons, Days Rental, Old Walls Collection, Frames & Sculpts, Chepstow Races, Mahle and GS Yuasa. Golf balls were donated to every team through a partnership between Locker Room and GS Yuasa, coordinated by former Welsh rugby international Tom Shanklin.

The winning team on the day was Dunvant RFC with 97 points. Second place went to Shirgar Butter with 93, followed by St Mary’s Square in third on 92 points, and Team Yuasa close behind in fourth with 90.

Individual competition highlights included Ray Tilley of Tilleys Fine Jewellery & Watches winning Longest Drive, sponsored by David North Personal Training, while Sam Webborn won Nearest to the Pin with a hole-in-one.

Joanne Popham, CEO of Popham Kidney Support, said:

“We’re extremely grateful to all who contributed to the success of this year’s event — from the sponsors and teams to those who took part in the raffle and auction. I’d also like to thank Kim Loosmore for his continued hard work and dedication in organising the day. The funds raised will directly support our work with children and families across Wales who are living with kidney disease.”

Kim Loosmore, event organiser, added: