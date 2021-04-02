Record Investment in Flood Risk Management Schemes

The Welsh Government is to invest record sums in flood and coastal risk management schemes across Wales for 2021/22, continuing to reduce the risk of flooding and coastal erosion to communities, as the impact of the ongoing climate emergency continues to be felt.

The Welsh Government will provide £36million – the highest amount of capital funding provided in a single year – to councils and Natural Resources Wales to help them invest in new defences, maintenance works and natural flood management schemes.

The new funding comes at the end of a Senedd term which has seen the Welsh Government invest more than £390 million in capital and revenue spending to help combat the risk of flooding and coastal erosion, benefitting over 45,000 properties. This includes a major investment to support the Coastal Risk Management Programme worth over £150 million.

The Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management (FCERM) Programme will see £17m given to Natural Resources Wales – more than £7m of which will cover core flood activities including maintenance and mapping projects – and £19m to Local Authorities.

Flood defence projects backed in the 2021/22 programme will help to reduce risk to communities in areas including Treorchy, Dyserth, Ammanford, Glynneath and Llansannan.

The full programme will be available online, and will be followed by a map showing the spread of schemes across the country.

In addition to capital funding for schemes, £29.4million in revenue will be provided to support the wider work of our Risk Management Authorities, including staffing, outreach and maintenance activities, bringing the total investment in 2021/22 to £65.4 million.

Flooding events seen across Wales during the last year have highlighted the need for continued support for communities facing increased flood risk – particularly as the ongoing impact of the climate emergency makes incidences of severe flooding more likely in the coming years.

Successes in last year’s FCERM Programme will continue into 2021/22, including:

Maintaining support for WLGA; the Wales Coastal Monitoring Centre and the Flood and Coastal Erosion Committee;

100% grant funding for Local Authorities to prepare new schemes, including business cases, consultations and design work (this approach saw applications increase by a third from 2020/21)

Increasing the funding contribution for delivering coastal projects from 75% to 85%

100% funding for the Natural Flood Management (NFM) Programme – using sustainable methods to curb flood risk, with 15 projects ongoing worth £2.8m.

£4m for repairs to damaged flood alleviation assets – in addition to £5m provided last year

A further £4m to support the Small Scale Works Grant, allowing local authorities to tackle flood risk through smaller flood alleviation schemes – supporting 86 projects across Wales, and benefitting more than 1,700 properties.

Lesley Griffiths, the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, said: