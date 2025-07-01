Record £107m Grant Funding for Energy-saving Public Sector Projects

The Welsh Government Energy Service (WGES) has provided a record £107.7 million in grant funding to help public sector organisations deliver energy efficient projects across Wales.

WGES ensures that public sector organisations in Wales are leading the charge on the journey to net zero by providing grant funding through a number of schemes to help reduce the cost of energy efficiency projects.

The record level of investment was announced in the Energy Service 2024-25 annual report, with WGES providing grant funding to support 233 projects across 45 organisations, including local authorities, health boards, universities, fire services and national cultural institutions.

Projects include the installation of air source heat pumps, electric fleet vehicles and charging points, rooftop solar panels and energy efficient lighting.

The Welsh Government said that the investment represents a step-change in Wales' clean energy ambitions and will deliver substantial environmental benefits, reducing carbon emissions by an estimated 28,487 tonnes of CO2e – equivalent to the annual carbon footprint of approximately 10,000 UK homes.

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, visited Ysgol Brynhyfryd in Denbighshire. The school received more than £185,000 in grant funding through the Welsh Government’s Low Carbon Heat Grant in 2023 to install heat pumps and solar panels, saving the school an estimated 28 tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

The Deputy First Minister said:

“Ysgol Brynhyfryd's impressive journey towards net zero deserves to be championed. This exemplary project showcases the power of collaboration between the school, Denbighshire Council and the Welsh Government Energy Service, and demonstrates what we can achieve when we work together with clear purpose and determination. “It's encouraging to see the impact our grant funding is having across the public sector. We’re committed to building on this momentum – not only with renewable energy and building efficiency improvements like heat pumps and solar panels, but also in areas such as sustainable transport.”

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said: