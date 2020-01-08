Recipients from Wales Recognised on New Year’s Honours List

The latest New Year’s Honours List recognises the achievements of a wide range of extraordinary people across the United Kingdom.

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart has praised the recipients of New Year’s Honours from Wales. Expressing his gratitude for their “unwavering commitment to their communities” Mr Hart congratulated all of those receiving awards.

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said:

“Every year it is inspiring to read the stories of hardworking individuals nominated for their dedication to benefitting their communities. This year is no exception. “As we enter a new decade I am delighted to see a whole host of Welsh recipients from all walks of life recognised for their roles which include educating and inspiring the next generation or providing outstanding care for elderly or disabled people. “I’d like to extend my gratitude to them for their unwavering commitment to serve their communities and improve the lives of others. Congratulations to everyone honoured today.”

Congratulating Sir Keith Thomas FBA, who received a Companion of Honour for services to the Study of History, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said:

“Sir Keith has dedicated much of his life to the study and teaching of history at Oxford University, following his upbringing in Wick in the Vale of Glamorgan. “Regarded as a pioneer in the field of social history, he has had an extremely distinguished career in academia and public life and has won numerous awards for his work over the years. “I’m delighted to congratulate Sir Keith on this award which recognises a lifetime of commitment to such a valuable profession.”

Congratulating Jade Jones MBE, who received an OBE for services to Taekwondo and Sport, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said:

“Jade has become one of the best known sporting personalities of the decade since her triumphs at the London and Rio Olympic Games. “She is an inspiration not only within taekwondo but to all hopeful athletes due to her discipline and dedication. A commitment that’s has allowed her to bounce back from adversity and secure some of her sport’s greatest titles, including most recently her first World Championships. “Congratulations Jade on your momentous achievement.”

Congratulating Director of the Office of the Secretary of State for Wales Glynne Jones who received a CBE for services to the public, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said:

“This award acknowledges his incredible achievements during his long career in the civil service. “It is a privilege to work with such an inspirational public servant and I am grateful for his unwavering commitment to his team and the Welsh public. “Congratulations Glynne, I look forward to continue working with you, on behalf of Wales, in 2020.”

Recognising the outstanding achievements of some of this year’s recipients of MBE and BEM awards, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said:

Loren Dykes, MBE for services to Women’s Football in Wales

“Women’s football is experiencing unprecedented growth in popularity in Wales and around the world. Loren has been central to securing that growth by coaching the stars of the future and demonstrating to women and girls the global heights it is possible to reach within the sport. “Congratulations to Loren and I wish her every success for the remainder of her career.”

Renate Collins, BEM for services to Holocaust Education

“Renate’s commitment to ensuring people in Wales are educated about the horrors of the Holocaust is commendable. Her story serves as a reminder to us all about the continuing dangers hatred poses to communities in our society. “I’d like to extend my warmest congratulations to her on receipt of this honour.”

Anthony David White, BEM for services to Medicine in Wales

“Through Anthony’s dedication to high quality care, thousands of elderly patients in Wrexham and the surrounding areas are in receipt of specialist treatment which focusses on improved outcomes and their reintegration into the community. “Congratulations to Anthony on his well-deserved honour.”

The Full list of Welsh Recipients include;

Commander of the Order of the British Empire;

Andrew Robert Tudor Davies AM, Member of the Welsh Assembly for South Wales Central. For political and public service.

Colin James Graves, Chairman, England and Wales Cricket Board. For services to Cricket.

Glynne David Jones, Director, Office of the Secretary of State for Wales. For public service.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire;

Christopher David Brereton, Chief Environmental Health Officer, Welsh Government. For services to Environmental and Public Health in Wales

Ian Charles Cole, Business Development Director, Defence Electronics and Components Agency. For services to Defence

Andrew James Falvey, Commercial Director, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency. For services to Transport

Angela Jeanette Hughes, Chief Executive, Wales Air Ambulance. For services to Emergency Air Service in Wales

Phillip John Jones. For services to Architecture and Decarbonisation

Jade Louise Jones MBE. For services to Taekwondo and Sport

Michael Hugo James Plaut. For services to Business and Entrepreneurship

Ian Weeks, Dean of Clinical Innovation, School of Medicine, Cardiff University. For services to Knowledge Transfer and Medical Innovation

Member of the Order of the British Empire

Cerian Angharad. For services to Science Promotion and Engagement with Young People

Graham Colin Budd, Constable, South Wales Police. For services to Community Policing in Cardiff

Michael James Nicholas.For services to Rugby League in Wales

Scott Christopher Cawley, National Diabetic Foot Coordinator for Wales. For services to People with Diabetes

Karl Ashley Jones, Founder and Executive Chair of Trustees, Senior Citizen Liaison Team. For services to charity and to Older People in South West England and South Wales

Jayne Louise Cowan. For political and public service

David Davies. For services to the Manufacturing Sector in South Wales

Loren Dykes. For services to Women’s Football in Wales

Mary Ferguson, Consultant Midwife, Betsi Cadwaldr University Health Board. For services to Midwifery in Wales.

Fiona Elizabeth Gale. For services to Heritage in Wales

Lynne Janetta Garwood, Nurse Consultant, Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board. For services to Mental Healthcare and Nursing in Wales.

Sharon Lovell. For services to Children and Young People.

Rhian Mannings, Founder, 2 Wish Upon A Star. For charitable services.

Nigel James Miller, Head of Therapies, Learning Disabilities Services, Hywel Dda University Health Board. For services to People with Learning Disabilities

Martin John Semple, Nursing Officer Patient Experience, Chief Nursing Office, Welsh Government. For services to Nursing

Menna Sweeney, Headteacher, Ysgol Plascrug, Aberystwyth. For services to Education

Medal of the Order of the British Empire