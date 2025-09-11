Rebranded Multi-adviser Firm Joins The Cornerstone Network with Plans to Expand

The Cornerstone Network is welcoming Where Can I Find A Mortgage Ltd (WCIFAM) as its newest Appointed Representative.

The firm, previously known as Sherlock Mortgages & Protection Ltd, is led by directors Edward Tweedie, Thomas Hollywood, and William Thomson. It is launching as a multi-adviser firm with a clear intention to expand its adviser base over the coming years. The rebrand reflects its ambition to stand out in the market and build a strong, scalable business.

Jonathan Needham, Business Development Director at Cardiff-headquartered The Cornerstone Network, said:

“It’s brilliant to be working with Eddie, Tommy, and Bill as they launch Where Can I Find A Mortgage Ltd. The rebrand really shows the ambition they’ve got for the future, and we’re excited they’ve chosen Cornerstone to help them on that journey. As a multi-adviser AR with a clear growth plan, they’ll add real strength to the network. I know their energy and client focus will be a great fit with our culture. With the pace of growth we’re seeing across the network, bringing in firms of this calibre is exactly what keeps our momentum building.”

Thomas Hollywood said: