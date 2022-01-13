Reappointment of Scott Waddington as Chair of the Transport for Wales Board

The Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters MS, has announced the reappointment of Scott Waddington as Chair of the Transport for Wales (TfW) Board.

Announcing the appointment, Lee Waters said:

I am very pleased to announce the reappointment of Scott Waddington as Chair of the TfW Board. Retaining Scott’s leadership experience during this exceptional period of change is an important step, as we continue to transform TfW into an integrated transport delivery partner and to tackle the unprecedented challenges of Covid-19.

Scott Waddington has served in the role of TfW Chair for three years, having been appointed through an open and competitive recruitment process in accordance with the Governance Code and the principles of public appointments.

In his role as TfW Chair, Scott is the link between the TfW Board and the Welsh Government, and is responsible for ensuring the Board is effective in all aspects of its role.

The reappointment will be for a further three year term and started on 7 January 2022.