Re-Localised Food Systems using Communities Across Wales

The Resilient Green Spaces project, led by UK charity Social Farms & Gardens, will pilot alternative and re-localised food systems using communities and their green spaces as a driving force for change across Wales.

This exciting project will empower communities across Wales and lead the way for change for the benefit of growers, consumers, and the climate.

The project has six pioneering strands of work that will test what local people can achieve together given the right support, access to land and freedom to do what they do best:

Building a National Allotment Development Team – Wales’ first Allotment Development Team will be convened to help meet the growing demand for adequate allotment provision and to improve access for those who are often marginalised from growing their own healthy food. Innovative Food Hubs – five sustainable food hubs will be established in communities across Wales to provide food that is good for people, good for the environment and good for local business by promoting short supply chains. Productive Community Orchards – ten new community orchards will trial enterprising production, storage and processing ideas to provide economic benefits from new Welsh products. Greener Corridors and Spaces – communities will be empowered to take control of their public green spaces so they are better connected for nature and people across Gwynedd. Exploring Community Access to Farms and Land – we’re exploring how land can be accessed by local communities to develop farming enterprises that benefit people and environment. Building Horticultural Future Farming Skills – a pilot training package is giving future growers the skills needed to run a horticultural farming business.

This groundbreaking project is the result of a partnership between Social Farms & Gardens, Cardiff University Sustainable Places Research Institute, Development Trusts Association Wales, Gwynedd Council, The Landworkers’ Alliance, Lantra, Open Food Network, and Shared Assets. It has received funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.

For more on Resilient Green Spaces and to stay updated on the project, check out the website: https://www.farmgarden.org.uk/resilient-green-spaces