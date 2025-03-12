R&D Projects Receive Funding to Develop Wales’ Agriculture and Food Supply Chain

More than £600,000 has been awarded to businesses to develop innovation in agriculture and food.
The Welsh Government has challenged businesses to help develop the agriculture and food supply chain in Wales by teaming up with the Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) Centre of Excellence based in Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.
They have awarded businesses £603,000 in Research and Development contracts to develop innovation within the agricultural and food sectors, incorporating new technologies on-farm or throughout the wider agri-food supply chain including manufacturing and production.
The current challenge is delivering a round of feasibility projects, with the key focus on demonstrating the potential affordability and scalability of solutions that can be delivered at pace.
The development and adoption of Agri-Tech is a strategic area of growth for the Welsh economy which the Welsh Government considers as requiring focused attention and a road map for development.
The action plan has four priorities:
- Accelerate home grown Welsh Agri-tech capabilities.
- Drive on-farm adoption to achieve productivity and efficiencies – including environmental – gains.
- Deliver environmental benefits and help transition to net zero.
- Support educational and skills development to equip future and existing agricultural professionals to exploit Agri-Tech to its fullest.
After a competitive SBRI competition, the 14 companies whose projects have been selected are:
- Yr Ardd Fadarch Eryri Cyf: Waste to Colour – Sustainable Bioactive Pigments from Welsh Mushroom Industry By-Products
- Iona Minerals Ltd: Capture of Ammonia from Agriculture and its re-use in land application for environmental and sustainability benefits.
- Capchar Ltd: Bannau Brycheiniog Biochar Collective
- Cleobury: Accelerating the development of sustainable, scalable powdered bio stimulants and fertilisers
- Buckhall Farm Ltd: Growing bioactive-rich botanicals in Wales for health and sustainability: innovation within the agricultural and food sectors
- NPK Recovery Ltd: Recovery of on-farm Nitrogen from Waste
- Tetrimteas Cyf: BREAD – Baking Research for Enhancing and Advancing Dietary Nutrition
- Pennog Ltd: Sustainable Nutrient Recovery for Agriculture
- LanoTech Ltd: Harnessing Lanolin – A sustainable Innovation for Monogastric Animal Feed in Wales
- Neurabotics Ltd: High Efficiency Automated Fruit Harvesting Arm
- CCR Energy Ltd: Future Proofing Growers and Communities through Sustainable Agri-Tech Innovation at Aberthaw
- Clynderwen and Cardiganshire Farmers Ltd: Turning Slurry into Power – A sustainable future for Welsh Farms
- Ymchwil Tetrim Research Cyf: Sustainable protein Innovation – functional nutrition for active ageing with Welsh Agriculture
- Mechapres Ltd: EcoSteam – Sustainable heat for the Welsh Food Sector