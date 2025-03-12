R&D Projects Receive Funding to Develop Wales’ Agriculture and Food Supply Chain

More than £600,000 has been awarded to businesses to develop innovation in agriculture and food.

The Welsh Government has challenged businesses to help develop the agriculture and food supply chain in Wales by teaming up with the Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) Centre of Excellence based in Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

They have awarded businesses £603,000 in Research and Development contracts to develop innovation within the agricultural and food sectors, incorporating new technologies on-farm or throughout the wider agri-food supply chain including manufacturing and production.

The current challenge is delivering a round of feasibility projects, with the key focus on demonstrating the potential affordability and scalability of solutions that can be delivered at pace.

The development and adoption of Agri-Tech is a strategic area of growth for the Welsh economy which the Welsh Government considers as requiring focused attention and a road map for development.

The action plan has four priorities:

Accelerate home grown Welsh Agri-tech capabilities. Drive on-farm adoption to achieve productivity and efficiencies – including environmental – gains. Deliver environmental benefits and help transition to net zero. Support educational and skills development to equip future and existing agricultural professionals to exploit Agri-Tech to its fullest.

After a competitive SBRI competition, the 14 companies whose projects have been selected are: