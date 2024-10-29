RD Group CEO Honoured with BESA President’s Award for Outstanding Achievement

Raven Delta (RD) Group CEO, Dave Kieft, has been recognised with the President’s Award for Outstanding Achievement at the BESA Awards 2024, which took place on October 17 at The Brewery, London. The award, presented by Adrian Hurley, President of the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA), is one of the industry’s highest honours, given to individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the sector.

Kieft was honoured for his visionary leadership and pivotal role in developing the world’s first technical standard focused on the health and wellbeing of building occupants – British Standard BS40102 (Part One). This standard, created in response to pioneering legislation from the Welsh Government, has become a cornerstone in the global effort to improve indoor environmental quality (IEQ).

Kieft’s work, which began nearly a decade ago, culminated in a standard that has gained international recognition for its role in addressing the need for healthier indoor environments, especially as the Covid-19 pandemic brought IEQ into the spotlight. The standard was fast-tracked by the British Standards Institute (BSI) and is already being adopted in multiple countries.

Kieft’s commitment to the project and his leadership in bringing together technical experts and standards bodies were key to the rapid development and approval of BS40102. His work has set a new benchmark for the measurement, metering, and monitoring of indoor environments, ensuring that health and wellbeing are central to future building designs.

Although Kieft could not attend the awards ceremony due to other commitments, Steve Pridmore, of Raven Delta Group, accepted the award on his behalf. In a pre-recorded message, Kieft expressed his gratitude to the team that supported the standard's development and outlined his vision for expanding this work into the domestic building sector.

The President’s Award for Outstanding Achievement highlights Kieft’s lasting impact on the building services industry, especially his drive to ensure the wellbeing of future generations through healthier indoor environments. His efforts continue to shape the future of the industry, and his leadership in sustainability and environmental health is widely recognised.

Adrian Hurley, President of BESA, introducing the award:

“This year’s recipient was the driving force behind the world’s first technical standard for the health and wellbeing of building occupants. Inspired by groundbreaking legislation passed by the Welsh Government aimed at safeguarding future generations, this individual set about galvanising technical experts and standards-setting bodies to turn a legislative requirement into practical measures.” “For his vision, tenacity, and determination to improve indoor environments for the good of communities worldwide, this year’s President’s Award goes to Raven Delta Group's CEO, Dave Kieft.”

Dave Kieft, expressing his gratitude after receiving the award: