RBS Announces New £1 Billion Funding to Support Female Entrepreneurs

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has announced a new £1 billion in funding through NatWest to support female entrepreneurs in the UK to scale and grow – the largest intervention by a UK lender focused specifically on female-led businesses.

The bank has also announced that it is setting a target to support and inspire 500,000 people to consider starting a business – of whom at least 60% will be female – in order to help create at least 50,000 new businesses by 2023.

The Female Entrepreneurship Funding builds directly on a key finding from The Alison Rose Review of Female Entrepreneurship (‘the Rose Review’), that the single biggest issue holding female entrepreneurs back is the lack of funding directed towards them.

