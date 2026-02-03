Rates Relief for Welsh Pubs and Restaurants Welcomed But Business Leaders Call for Urgent Reform

Around 4,400 hospitality businesses will be eligible for 15% relief on their rates bills in 2026-27.

Business organisations said that whilst the support is welcome, it still excludes many businesses across the hospitality and leisure sectors. They also highlighted that the support is only for one year, saying the short-term fix was symptomatic of a business rates system that needed “urgent” and “proper” reform.

The Welsh Government is providing up to £8 million for the package, using funding from the UK Government but also deploying its own funds to extend the range of businesses helped in Wales, it said.

The UK Government has already announced that pubs and music venues in England will be given a 15% discount on their business rates bills from April, and will not see increases in real terms for a further two years.

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said: