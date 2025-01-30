Rasoi Named ‘Hospitality Business of the Year’ at Swansea Bay Business Awards

Swansea-based multi-award-winning restaurant group, Rasoi, has been named as ‘Hospitality Business of the Year’ at the 2025 Swansea Bay Business Awards.

Rasoi, which has restaurants in Pontlliw and SA1, received the award at the awards ceremony in Swansea’s Brangwyn Hall in recognition of its outstanding food and service as well as its commitment to giving back to the local community.

Being recognised as Hospitality Business of the Year in the whole of the Swansea Bay region is especially poignant for Rasoi, as this year, Rasoi Waterfront in SA1 celebrates 10 years in business, having opened in 2015 following the success of its sister restaurant, Rasoi Indian Kitchen in Pontlliw.

The recognition shines a light on Rasoi’s commitment to continual improvement, having created bespoke gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian dishes, as well as a completely vegan menu, ensuring that guests with dietary requirements can enjoy the great taste of Rasoi. It also honours the restaurants’ ongoing charitable work – the restaurant not only regularly donates to a range of local charities in Swansea Bay but also funds medical and education projects in India.

On their success, Suki Kullar, owner of Rasoi, said: