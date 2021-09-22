Rare Opportunity to Acquire Fishing Rights in Snowdonia National Park

A rare opportunity to purchase fishing and picnic rights on the River Dovey in the valleys of the Cambrian mountains and at the foot of Snowdonia National Park has become available.

Spanning approximately 2.6km of riverbanks situated immediately to the north-west of the village of Mallwyd, the property includes the ownership of the fishing rights of the River Dovey to its centre point and its tributary, Afon Cleifion. Included is single left bank fishing on the River Dovey and double bank fishing on the Afon Cleifion.

The fishing rights are for sale through Savills. Miranda Jones, a surveyor in the rural team, comments:

“We understand this fishing offers good year-round sea trout and brown trout, along with grayling and salmon fishing later in the season. The River Dovey rises and falls quickly after heavy rain and is usually fishable within 24 to 36 hours of a flood.”

The sale also includes picnic rights for six metres of the adjoining land and vehicular access for the maintenance of the riverbanks.

“This sale could offer a rare opportunity for an individual, syndicate or business to enjoy the rights within a peaceful yet accessible location amidst the breath-takingly beautiful Snowdonia National Park”, adds Miranda.

The price is available on application. For further information, or to an express an interest, contact Miranda Jones at Savills on 01952 239501 or email [email protected].