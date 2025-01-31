Rapleys Launches New Office in Cardiff

Strategic property consultancy Rapleys has launched a new office in Cardiff as the business continues its growth plan. Dan Jones also joins the business to lead the office and as Partner in Project Management.

Cardiff will be Rapleys’ eighth office and marks its first venture into Wales. The team will work closely with Rapleys Bristol to offer joined up services across the Southwest and Wales but will also grow its own team in the City too.

Dan joins Rapleys with over 20 years’ experience. He is a Chartered Construction Consultant and has previously worked at Rider Levett Bucknall, Acorn Property Group and JLL in a senior project management capacity.

In his role at Rapleys, Dan will be responsible for growing the business offer and team in Cardiff whilst also working as a key member of the Project Management team within Building Consultancy, reporting to Phillip Ankers, Partner and Head of Project Management.

Justin Tuckwell, Managing Partner at Rapleys, says:

“Our growth strategy over the last two years has brought in some excellent talent, who match our existing people-first culture, which ensures a consistent best-in-class delivery to clients. We have always said we will be where our clients need us and Dan’s appointment fits within that plan and provides us with an opportunity to expand our reach to Wales, alongside our regional locations of Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge, Edinburgh, London and Manchester which all fit into the overall national streamlined divisions. We will continue to add talent at all levels across these disciplines, launch new services and grow strategically in line with our ambition to be the best at what we do, which is to provide clients with action-oriented and unique advice in both the traditional and alternative property sectors.”

Dan says:

“Rapleys is a very well-respected business with a great culture and ambitions and one of the strongest Building Consultancy teams in the industry. I am excited to get started in my new role both within that division working with best-in-class experts and also take responsibility for growing business in Cardiff as we establish our presence in this new market for Rapleys.”

Rapleys has been on a strategic growth drive since relaunching the business in late 2022 with a refreshed brand and commitment to invest in people. The Building Consultancy division has grown substantially during that time with Darren Holdstock joining, through the acquisition of Bluebrick Building Consultancy in 2024, to develop the building consultancy offering within the Cambridge and East Anglia region and substantial growth of the Birmingham-based team.

In the last 18 months, Rapleys also invested in new prime premises in London (Golden Square), Cambridge (Station Road) and Birmingham (Colmore Row). It has also launched new services including a consumer brand ‘Rapleys Living’ encompassing all Living sector developments through to sale and exit, a Utilities Consulting team aimed at advising housebuilders and developers on their connectivity strategy, a service for Registered Providers aimed at guiding them in converting to ‘For Profit’, and new expertise in Public Sector, Policy, Data Centres and Renewables amongst others. On acquisitions, Rapleys brought in both West End office specialists Mellersh & Harding into the Commercial business and Bluebrick Building Consultancy on the Building Consultancy side.