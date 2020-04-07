Range of Fun Resources Aimed at Primary School Children at Home Launches

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has launched a range of fun educational resources, aimed at primary school age children who are currently at home due to Coronavirus restrictions.

Over thirty different activity sheets, some aimed at the 4-7 age group and others at the older 8-11 range, have been made available to download from the meat body’s eatwelshlambandwelshbeef.com consumer website. The resources aim to teach children about where their food comes from, give advice on balanced diets, and promote literacy and numeracy skills in engaging ways.

Within a few days of going ‘live’ on the website, the resources had been accessed or downloaded over 400 times by parents keen to give their children fun activities to do during the social distancing restrictions.

HCC’s Consumer Executive Elwen Roberts said,

“In recent years HCC has developed a range of resources for children to help them understand more about healthy diets, how food is produced and how to cook it. Now, with so many families looking for activities, we revised and repurposed our primary age materials into a handy suite of fun sheets that anyone can download. “The pack includes drawing and colouring activities, puzzles and mask-making, which are fun ways to get across to children how our food gets from the field to the fork, and red meat’s role in a balanced diet according to latest advice from nutritionists and government,” explained Elwen. “The current Coronavirus situation is bringing it home to everyone how important our local food chains are, so it’s a very timely message and I’m sure the resources will continue to be popular.”

HCC’s education resources are all available to download via https://eatwelshlambandwelshbeef.com/en/blog/fun-farm, and its consumer social media channels, such as @WelshLamb and @PGIWelshBeef on Facebook, will continue to be full of recipes and other resources for people to use during the lockdown.