Raising More than Youtubers – How Can Wales Future-Proof Skills to Capitalise on Fast-Evolving Tech?

Technology and digital transformation could unlock vast opportunity and growth for our people, businesses and the country – if we build the right skills base. Wales needs many more tech specialists and more people who are technologically capable – and the provision of skills needs to be as agile and dynamic as the industry itself. What are some possible solutions? Technology Connected MD Avril Lewis sets out her thoughts – and explains how this question led her to create the “Talent4tech” event at Wales Tech Week.

The pace of technological progress is obvious in our everyday lives – and there is a mountain of research forecasting the radical impact it will have on our livelihoods.

Globally, the world of work will be increasingly based on and enabled by technology. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023 surveyed 803 companies employing more than 11.3 million workers from all world regions. More than 85% of these businesses identified new technologies and wider digital access “as the trends most likely to drive transformation in their organisation”.

In the next five years, a large majority of the companies surveyed are looking to adopt big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), e-commerce and digital trade, internet of things, and encryption and cybersecurity. Around half are planning to adopt robot technology.

Unsurprisingly, this is expected to result in “significant labour market disruption”. The good news is that this should be offset by job growth elsewhere, with the fastest-growing roles driven by technology, digitalisation and sustainability.

However, there is an obvious difficulty with workforce planning for this disruption – we can’t predict precisely what technologies we will be using in five years’ time, or even earlier.

How do we equip more people for the workplace in the face of rapid technological change?

As a nation we must urgently develop technical capability and a positive attitude to change right across all sections of the population. A common career aspiration among children is to “be a famous Youtuber” – we need to turn this enthusiasm for using a tech platform into an interest in creating the “next big thing” and tech-based work.

It’s also essential to consider how to proactively retrain and upskill the existing workforce, particularly those whose jobs may be at risk as the predicted digital disruption unfurls across the jobs market.

Creating as well as consuming tech

In my view, there are five broad skill sets we need to foster across all demographics, with some overlap, starting with digital consumers through to tech creators:

Digitally capable consumers – which should mean every section of society across the generations and those who are far removed from the jobs market, so everyone can access the benefits of technology for their daily lives, with no divide between the “haves” and “have nots”.

A digitally confident workforce – who need to be digitally competent when learning how to use new technologies, with a flexible mindset so they can adjust to tech-driven change in work practices.

Adopters – specialists who can understand and maintain the technology created by others

Adapters – specialists who use technology created by others and build on it to develop other applications, such as a tailored product for their organisation’s needs, eg using blockchain to address a specific supply chain issue. In some cases these people are highly entrepreneurial and develop new products and services.

Technology creators – specialists who devise brand new technologies.

The foundation of tech capacity building

To build technological capacity in the population, we need to foster baseline ability and a flexible mindset so people can better adapt to rapid technological change.

That means ensuring all citizens and particularly employees are confident with technology, and empowering them at every stage of their life to engage in lifelong learning so they can acquire new skills as needed. It also means inspiring and introducing those who have the potential and enthusiasm to become tech specialists in different technical fields.

For Welsh children, the new Curriculum for Wales aims to nurture this mindset and digital competency to prepare them for the world of work.

To encourage interest and expand their horizons, there have been long standing efforts to engage children and young people in tech in school and beyond, such as the Raspberry Pi foundation’s Code Clubs and university-run Technocamps. The CyberFirst programme introduces young people to the field, including a girls-only competition and free places on courses.

For those who are no longer at school and less engaged with the world of work, The Prince’s Trust in Wales and Microsoft along with several large employers have recently worked together to promote digital skills in Wales.

These individual initiatives do good work, but overall we still need more discussion on how we embed this basic technical competence across the population.

Deepening expertise

Digital inclusion is fundamentally important to people’s lives, but if we are to become leaders and not just followers, we need more people who are digitally capable and confident at work, and many more technology specialists with in-depth knowledge and expertise in roles such as software development and hi-tech engineering.

There is overlap between these groups, so when looking at knowledge and skills acquisition there is no one set pathway or end point. Lifting skill levels across the population requires a mix of culture change, accessible training opportunities, and a variety of delivery models, all driven by strategic partnership between private industry, public sector and academia.

Modernising traditional pathways

A traditional educational route includes GCSEs, A-levels and then on to an undergraduate degree – but this pathway will never keep up with the speed with which tech moves. There have been efforts to expand and improve possible routes into tech industries for people at different stages of life, and we need to promote these more widely:

Closer links with industry

Welsh universities realised that degree curriculums needed to reflect demand from industry, and higher education institutions are offering a degree option with a year in industry and courses tailored to different areas of high demand such as software engineering and cyber security.

There are now more courses that are industry-led and closely linked with the reality of the workplace – for example Cardiff University’s National Software Academy (NSA), the University of South Wales (USW) National Cyber Security Academy and Cardiff Metropolitan University’s School of Technologies among others.

Degree Apprenticeships

Degree apprenticeships in several tech (and engineering) fields – fully funded by the Welsh Government at most of Wales’ universities including Open University – combine a degree with work. For example, Cardiff Met University offers degree apprenticeships in its School of Technologies, in areas such as applied data science, cyber security and software engineering, combining employment with part-time study allowing the learner to earn and learn.

Further education

The cyber industry provides an excellent example of working with further education colleges through their collaboration with Cyber College Cymru. Coleg Gwent and Coleg Penybont/Bridgend College were founding members and teamed up with Admiral, Fujitsu, Thales and Dwr Cymru/Welsh Water to provide a cyber security skills programme.

Shorter courses

Many potential tech workers who are already in the job market will want greater flexibility to learn due to family and financial commitments.

There is now a complex variety of courses available to this group.

The Welsh Government’s Personal Learning Account allows people over the age of 19 to study part-time and flexibly through further education colleges. It’s generally open to anyone living in Wales earning below £30,596, but for approved courses in digital and green skills there’s no earning cap. Some universities offer short course “micro-credentials”. There are also schemes developed by private companies such as the Amazon Web Services re/Start 12-week programme, and Google Career Certificates which provide relatively low-cost online flexible training programmes with financial aid available to some through the Department of Work and Pensions. FinTech Wales introduced a fast-track 10-week coding academy, endorsed by Admiral, Principality Building Society, Deloitte and Hodge Bank , for people from a variety of career backgrounds. They have also collaborated with economic development charity Chwarae Teg, which translates as “Fair Play”, to provide online technical training to women, addressing female underrepresentation in tech and digital roles.



Collaboration between public and private sectors

While all these initiatives from educational institutions and private organisations offer fantastic opportunities, we need a joined-up strategic approach to create and deliver dynamic digital skills programmes, open to all throughout our lives.

That includes the public and private sectors working together effectively and promoting all the different options. In Wales, there is some good collaboration taking place, involving organisations such as the Regional Skills Partnerships, and the “growth deals” – Swansea Bay City Deal, Cardiff Capital Region City Deal, the North Wales Growth Deal and the Mid Wales Growth Deal.

Greater collaboration is also needed between small and large organisations. The tech industry in Wales is predominantly small and medium-sized enterprises and there is a great opportunity for schemes such as shared apprenticeships or learning schemes across multiple employers.

Both UK and Welsh governments support tech skills development but there is a risk that funding decisions may not be joined up. It’s important to maximise the efficiency of funding to avoid piecemeal decisions, duplication and overlap. As well as funding educational institutions, more financial support should be directed to employers, who know what vendor/specialist delivery and certification is available specifically for their business and can act quickly.

Why we’ve created Talent4Tech

We know technology will be key to the future and that technology knowledge, skills and expertise will be in great demand, so how do we attract more people to join the industry?

To support Wales as a growing centre of new and emerging technologies we need greater effort in promoting the strength of our tech sector, the multitude of organisations working in the sector here in Wales, and the fantastic career opportunities they have to offer.

The need to inspire and attract future tech talent, and to help organisations develop their skills base and showcase their employer culture, led us to dedicate a day to “Talent4Tech” at our Wales Tech Week summit in October this year.

What’s the problem?

According to BCS: The Chartered Institute for IT 2021 insights report, women represent around 19% of UK IT specialists. Furthermore, people with disabilities account for 20% of the working age population and 14% of the workforce – but only 10% of IT specialists. Ethnic minority workers are ‘overrepresented’ in the IT workforce compared with the population – but they are underrepresented in positions of responsibility.

To fill the skills gap, the industry needs people from all corners of society and a variety of backgrounds. After all, how can we create technology for all, when it is only being developed by a few?

In my view we have an image problem – we need to break the stereotype and attract talent from across the whole population, and become far more inclusive and diverse. We need to actively promote all the possible career options open in tech, and ensure people see others like themselves being employed in the industry.

Explaining the opportunities

At Talent4tech, we want to shift perceptions about working in Wales, showcase the highly-skilled, well-paid roles available, and highlight the breadth and depth of organisations in the sector, from the dynamic new startup to the multinational corporation.

Retaining more graduates from Welsh universities and targeting those originally from Wales who studied elsewhere should be a priority. There are around 28,000 full-time students from Wales attending university in the rest of the UK. Around 37.6% of full-time undergraduates from Wales study in England, a huge potential source of skilled workers for the Welsh economy.

We want to highlight all the different training paths into varied fields and demonstrate what it’s like to work in tech. The event will welcome students from year 9 upwards, undergraduates, career changers, returners, former armed forces personnel and anybody else that is “tech-curious”, so they can learn about the vast career potential in this field.

We also want to highlight the incredible potential of tech for budding entrepreneurs. According to startups.co.uk, more than half of startups are in the technology sector. There is huge economic potential available to Wales if we can combine an entrepreneurial mentality with technical capability.

Building an ‘employee value proposition’

Talent4Tech is also a chance for organisations to learn more about building their “employee value proposition” – developing a strong brand as an employer, and creating a resilient, diverse and inclusive culture to attract and retain as much talent as possible. That includes developing working arrangements that suit a greater range of people, such as allowing for work pattern flexibility and ensuring accommodations for neurodiverse talent and those with disabilities.

At the event, we will platform the people and organisations in Wales who are working hard on building the skills base for a stronger tech-driven future – and explore how we can all best intensify our efforts.

Talent4Tech takes place on 18 October, the third day of Wales Tech Week at the International Convention Centre Wales in Newport. If your organisation is interested in promoting your work to welcome in new people, or learning more about what you can do to recruit, train and retain talent, you can find out more at walestechweek.com