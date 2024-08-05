Rail Innovation Centre Boosted by Digital Infrastructure Project

The Global Centre of Rail Excellence (GCRE) has agreed to host one of the Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN) gateways that forms part of the wider Swansea Bay City Region Digital Innovation Network at its 700-hectare site.

The centre is a purpose-built facility being built near Onllwyn for world class research, testing and certification of infrastructure and innovative new rail technologies and is the first of its kind in Europe.

Supported by an £70 million investment from the Welsh and UK Governments, and with a further £7.4 million being committed by Innovate UK for Research and Development at the site, GCRE is already attracting leading engineers, software developers and designers from across the world linked to the rail and mobility industry.

LoRaWAN technology provides wireless connectivity for a range of IoT (Internet of Things or network of connective devices) solutions. The low-cost, battery, solar, or heat powered IoT sensors work with the gateway unit to allow remote collection and monitoring of a wide range of data, which can provide insights to better inform the research and technology development being undertaken, with the aim of developing long-term industry solutions.

Testing scenarios such as flooding, subsidence and temperature monitoring can all be monitored to ensure that rail services are working more sustainably and affordably, making them increasingly consumer and environmentally friendly.

The Digital Innovation Network was funded by the Welsh Government, Swansea Bay City Deal’s Digital Infrastructure Programme and the four local authorities in the Swansea Bay City region. This network of 240+ gateways provides connectivity to enable the use of IoT.

Chief Executive of GCRE Ltd, Simon Jones, said:

“We are thrilled to be extending our relationship with Neath Port Talbot Council further by agreeing to its LoRaWAN gateway on the GCRE site. “The scope of this equipment means we can take our research much further than originally anticipated, making the site more flexible for future developments and improving the offer we can make to our customers in the rail and mobility industry. “The Global Centre of Rail Excellence is a development that has four clear missions – to rebuild local prosperity; make transport better; pioneer a Net Zero railway and renew an amazing place. Having high quality digital infrastructure on the site is crucial to achieving those ambitions and it has been fantastic to work with our partners at the Swansea Bay City Region and Neath Port Talbot Council on this exciting and innovative project.”

Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economic Growth, Cllr Jeremy Hurley, said: