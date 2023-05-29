Rail Contractor Helps get Llanharan Community Projects Over the Line

Operatives from rail contractor QTS Group, recently spent time helping to make a difference to two local community groups in Llanharan.

QTS, who have been working on the Llanharan to Bridgend line, reached out to the Llanharan Community Development Project, based at its Drop-in Centre at Bridgend Road and the OAP Association to offer assistance.

The QTS team spent two days with the OAP Association, helping them get ready for their Coronation party, which they are planning to now hold outside in their newly renovated space later in May. The team replaced broken fencing, handrails and slabs and also spent time weeding the area and jet washing the patios. They also created a rockery and brought along some plants to fill it with.

Neil McAndrew, Chairman of the OAP Association said:

“We cannot thank QTS enough for the brilliant work they have carried out for us – it looks like a brand new area. “The group meets here twice a month and it’s an essential space for older people to get out of their houses and connect face to face – something that’s never been more important since lockdown.”

The team also spent four days with the Llanaran Community Development Project at their community garden they have developed in partnership with Brynna Allotment Association. The QTS team clearing back some vegetation around the community site, where they also created a path and installed some edging to flower beds. They also built a fire pit and an elevated platform for the water butt and utilised some timber to cut discs that could be used in the children’s play area.

Jane Hawkshaw Trustee at LCDP said “The team at QTS has transformed our space making it light, welcoming and much safer for the public to access. The team worked in all weathers to complete the work to an excellent standard. This space is having a massive impact to local residents on their mental health & wellbeing a space to come and reflect and get involved in the outdoors. We are so very grateful for the hard work and support.”

Gary Burnett, Operations Director for QTS Group said: