Raft of New Measures to Boost Financial Resilience in the Energy Sector

Energy suppliers will undergo financial stress testing from January to measure their resilience against a range of scenarios in a raft of new measures announced by Ofgem to boost financial resilience in the energy sector.

Where stress testing reveals weaknesses, Ofgem will agree an improvement plan for companies to address any concerns, particularly where consumers are at risk.

Ofgem has protected more than four million customers as companies have ceased trading by making sure customers have a supplier and that household credit balances are honoured. However, record global gas prices this year have exposed the vulnerability of some energy suppliers to price shocks.

Reforms announced will bolster risk management in the sector, protecting the interests of consumers and strengthening the resilience of the energy market.

Confirmed plans include:

the launch of financial stress testing for suppliers from January;

requiring supplier Boards to undertake self-assessments of their management control frameworks and provide assurance to Ofgem;

strengthening existing controls on “fit and proper” requirements;

exploring how best to tighten rules around the protection of credit balances and Renewables Obligation (RO) payments (1);

consulting on new financial licence requirements in Spring 2022; (2)

consulting on requiring suppliers to pause expansion until Ofgem is satisfied that they are financially resilient before they grow beyond

certain milestones such as 50k and 200k customers;

As part of Ofgem’s drive to improve the resilience of the energy retail market, it is also seeking views on whether to adapt the price cap methodology to ensure the price cap is better able to handle energy market volatility, whilst retaining its benefits for consumers.

The price cap makes sure that households pay a fair price for their energy and it has driven suppliers to become more efficient, with an estimated benefit of around £1 billion per annum since its introduction. The current price cap methodology, whilst protecting consumers from price spikes, exposes suppliers to risks that are harder to manage at times of high energy price volatility. There is a risk that, if not tackled, this could lead to higher costs for consumers. In addition, Ofgem is launching a consultation today on some potential short term, temporary interventions to help stabilise the market.

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said: