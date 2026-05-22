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22 May 2026
Tourism & Hospitality

Radnorshire Museum Named Among UK’s Top Museums

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radnorshire museum

Radnorshire Museum in Llandrindod Wells has been named among the UK's top museums by The Times, featuring in a national list of nine must-visit venues.

The recognition places the Powys attraction alongside some of the country's most notable museums, highlighting its unique offer and cultural importance.

Located in the heart of Llandrindod Wells, Radnorshire Museum is home to a rich and diverse collection that tells the story of the historic county of Radnorshire. Its collections span archaeology, natural history, geology, social history and fine art, reflecting the area's cultural heritage and identity.

Cllr Raiff Devlin, Cabinet Member for Customers, Digital and Community Services, said:

“We are delighted to see Radnorshire Museum recognised on a national stage. This is a testament to the dedication of our museum team and reinforces the museum's role as a welcoming and inspiring place for residents and visitors alike.”

The museum is free to enter and offers visitors the chance to explore thousands of years of local history.



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