Radnor Hills Wins Three National Awards in Great British Food Awards

Leading soft drinks maker Radnor Hills has won three national awards for its drinks.

Radnor Hills, which is based in Knighton in Powys, received the accolades in this year’s Great British Food Awards 2023, which represent the very best of modern British food.

The company’s range of still, sparkling and deliciously flavoured water were declared Regional Winners for Wales in this year’s awards.

At the same awards, two new Heartsease Farm flavours – Apple & Pear and Apple & Rhubarb – both won Silver awards in the Soft Drinks category.

Heartsease Farm is a range of premium sparkling presses crafted from a blend of pure Radnor Hills spring water and 100% natural ingredients.

William Watkins, founder of Radnor Hills, said:

“We’re proud to have collected these three awards and to have been selected as Welsh regional winners.”

Launched in 2014, the Great British Food Awards celebrate the country’s finest artisanal produce as well as the hard-working people behind the scenes. This year’s judges included chefs Raymond Blanc, Michael Roux Jr and Paul Askew and food writer and MasterChef judge William Sitwell.

Established in 1990, independent and family-owned, Radnor Hills has a turnover of £64.4 million and produces over 400 million drinks every year.

Its brands include a full range of Radnor Hills spring water, Heartsease Farm, Radnor Splash, and their market-leading range of school-approved children’s drinks, Radnor Fizz.