Radiate Arts Secures Funding for Local Community Art Workshop

Radiate Arts, a community interest company which is based near Llanidloes, has received nearly £10,000 to continue its work which supports ex-service personnel in Mid Wales.

The not-for-profit organisation received £9,973 from The National Lottery Community Fund to support its project ‘Working With The Hard Stuff’. The stone carving course provides a space for ex-army veterans to experience fellowship and supports their positive mental wellbeing.

The course is led by local artists Glenn Morris and Nick Lloyd in the Creative Hub at the Llyn Clywedog Visitor Centre.

Russell George, MS for Montgomeryshire, joined Radiate Arts to celebrate the funding and visited the ex-army personnel who are taking part in the course to experience first-hand the impact of the creative workshop.

Mr George said:

“It was fantastic to see the positive impact Radiate Arts is having in the community and how art plays an important role for physical and mental wellbeing. “The not-for-profit organisation delivers very welcome experiences for many in the local area of Llanidloes and beyond. It was clear to see how the creative and focused process helps with mindfulness and it is the perfect way to stay in the moment. “I’m pleased to hear that they have secured funding to carry on with their work supporting the community here in Mid Wales and what a peaceful and inspirational spot overlooking the Clywedog Reservoir.”

Radiate Arts directors Pam Gordon and Ian Bellingham said they were thrilled to receive funding from The Lottery Community Fund to support creative workshops which generate positive impact within the community.

“With this fund, we can continue to run our weekly sessions and carry on delivering this service to those who need it,” they added. “It was great to have a conversation with Russell George around our vision and ways to promote wider leisure and tourism at the ‘Source of the River Severn’ here at in Mid Wales. “We are excited to continue ‘Working With The Hard Stuff’ as we continue to support the needs of those in our community.”

The resident artist at the Creative Hub, Amy Sterly, presented one of her prints depicting Clywedog Dam to Mr George.