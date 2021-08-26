R4W Set to Deliver “Breathable Events” in 2021

Run 4 Wales (R4W) is delighted to announce the return of live events this autumn with a new date for the Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay Run. The 10K and Family Fun Run will now take place on Sunday 26 September, ahead of the return of the ABP Newport Wales Marathon & 10K on Sunday 24 October.

Following the easing of restrictions on outdoor events, it is now possible to safely deliver both events this autumn, with a number of additional measures being put in place to protect the health and safety of participants, event staff, volunteers and the wider public.

Matt Newman, Run 4 Wales Chief Executive commented:

“R4W has adopted a new way to deliver its events this autumn. Our “breathable events”, including the Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay Run & ABP Newport Wales Marathon & 10K will provide a great event-day experience with a focus on personal responsibility and individual safety. With runners and organisers working together and in-line with Welsh Government guidelines, we will safely deliver the event within a detailed risk-assessment framework.” “The Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay Run will be the largest event of its kind to take place in Wales since before the pandemic and having not delivered an event since October 2019, the team at R4W are really looking forward to delivering a safe but memorable experience.” “The ABP Newport Wales Marathon & 10K will follow 4 weeks later, taking place on Sunday 24 October 2021 and for the first time will incorporate the Welsh Masters Marathon Championships.”

Additional space will be provided throughout the event venues, with significantly larger starting pens allowing runners to create space between themselves and others when they assemble before the start of the race. Event staff and volunteers will wear face coverings when close to others to help keep themselves and participants safe (unless exempt) and a dedicated cleansing team will regularly clean touch points throughout the event site including toilets, door handles, barriers, and pen entry points.

Those attending will be encouraged to use hand sanitser at the points provided, wear a face covering when assembling in crowded areas and be respectful of those around them – keeping space between themselves and people they do not know.

Runners will be asked to limit the number of spectators they bring to the event and take personal responsibility for their own health – only attending if they do not pose a risk to the health of others (by taking a lateral flow test 24 hours before and only attending if they have no symptoms of COVID-19).

Councillor Peter Bradbury, Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure at Cardiff Council said:

“We’re thrilled to welcome back the Cardiff Bay Run to the city. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has been unable to take place since March 2019. Participants competed in a virtual race in 2020, however I’m sure everyone will be delighted to be back amongst Cardiff Bay’s most iconic landmarks. “The Cardiff Bay Run is a fantastic and welcome return to outdoor events in the city and it’s great to see so many people back together doing something they love”. “I wish all participants the very best of luck for a safe and successful race. Thanks to every volunteer, runner and all of the staff team involved in the event.”

Councillor Jane Mudd, Leader of City Council said:

“The ABP Newport Wales Marathon & 10K has been such a successful event for the city since it was first held in 2018 and we know so many were disappointed when it had to be postponed. “Putting on an event of this scale is no easy feat – we look forward to working closely with the team to ensure a safe and enjoyable return to Newport for competitors, supporters, visitors and volunteers.”

Eleri Morgan, Brand Manager at Brecon Carreg, commented:

“We’re thrilled that the Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay Run can safely return this September. As Title Partner we can’t wait to see all of the runners enjoying themselves and for adults and children alike to have the opportunity to do a fun and healthy activity safely together.”

Simon Brown, Divisional Port Manager for Wales & South West, at Associated British Ports (ABP), commented:

“We are beyond delighted that the ABP Newport Wales Marathon and 10K can safely return later this year. The event has such a positive impact on the city of Newport, and it is fantastic that charities and local businesses can look forward to benefiting from its return after a difficult 18 months of the pandemic. We hope that it will continue to inspire people to improve their physical and mental health.”

A limited number of entries are now available for those who would like to take part in the Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay Run (10K), ABP Newport Wales Marathon or ABP Newport Wales 10K in 2021, who had not signed up prior to the pandemic.

Entries are available on a first-come, first-served basis. These are expected to sell out fast so runners keen to get involved are urged to sign up as soon as possible.

You can register at www.cardiffbayrun.co.uk or www.newportwalesmarathon.co.uk where you can also learn more about the measures being put in place to ensure the health and safety of runners, volunteers, staff, spectators and the wider public.