R3 in Wales Responds to Nov 2021 Insolvency Figures

Figures published by the Insolvency Service reveal an increase of more than 87% in corporate insolvencies compared to this time last year.

Personal insolvencies have also slightly increased compared to this time last year, but have fallen by over 3% from last month’s figures, driven by a reduction in Individual Voluntary Arrangements.

Corporate insolvencies rose by 18.7% in November to a total of 1,674 compared to October’s total of 1,410, and increased by 87.9% compared to November 2020's figure of 891.

Personal insolvencies fell by 3.2% to 9,372 in November 2021 compared to 9,678 in October 2021, and were 0.4% higher than November 2020's figure of 9,339.

Charlotte May, chair of insolvency and restructuring trade body R3 in Wales, responds to today's publication of the November 2021 corporate and individual insolvency statistics for England and Wales:

“The monthly increase in corporate insolvencies has been driven by a rise in Creditor Voluntary Liquidations (CVLs) to the highest number in more than two and a half years. “The increase in the use of this process suggests that a rising number of company directors are choosing to close their businesses, perhaps because they feel that survival is impossible in the current climate. “In addition to this, compulsory liquidations are significantly lower than they were pre-pandemic – and we are yet to see any significant increase since the winding up restrictions changed. “Times are tough for businesses in Wales as the pandemic continues to take its toll on the economy and the firms that drive it. Over the last few weeks, businesses have been hit by the triple whammy of increased costs, supply chain issues and rising COVID cases. “They have also been operating in the face of low consumer confidence and anaemic economic growth in recent months, which, coupled with an increasingly difficult COVID situation, has led to changes in people’s shopping and spending habits and taken its toll on revenue levels. “It remains to be seen how the introduction of Plan B will affect the economy in the short and medium term, but we know it will affect footfall, spending and operations at a time when many businesses would have been hoping for a busy Christmas period to help after a challenging year. “We urge any director who is worried about their business to seek advice as soon as possible. Seeking early advice provides more options, more time and potentially better outcomes for businesses than if it’s delayed – and is essential to help mitigate directors’ personal liability for trading where the financial position is uncertain. “Most insolvency practitioners will give an hour’s free consultation to potential new clients to learn about the situation they are in and outline their potential options for improving it.”

Charlotte, who is Associate Director for South West and Wales at Manolete in Bristol, continued: