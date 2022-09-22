Quote Detective has an Eye on Growth at Mamhilad as Turnover Reaches £5 Million

Niche motor insurance broker Quote Detective is on course to achieve a turnover of £5 million as the company gears up for further growth.

As the UK’s leading specialist in non-standard motor insurance, Quote Detective was established by Chief Executive David Harlow in 2016. He previously set-up non-standard motor broker Insure Your Motor before selling the £50 million turnover business in 2012.

Working alongside fellow Directors Craig Dunckley and Gareth Evans, David now employs 100 from Quote Detective’s base at Mamhilad Park Estate where the team has more than doubled office space to 7000 sq ft over the last three years.

Specialising in van, car, young driver, high net worth car, modified car and convicted driver’s insurance, Quote Detective uses cutting edge broker technology to compare prices and deliver over 50,000 quotes a day.

David Harlow said: