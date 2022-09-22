Quote Detective has an Eye on Growth at Mamhilad as Turnover Reaches £5 Million

Niche motor insurance broker Quote Detective is on course to achieve a turnover of £5 million as the company gears up for further growth.
As the UK’s leading specialist in non-standard motor insurance, Quote Detective was established by Chief Executive David Harlow in 2016. He previously set-up non-standard motor broker Insure Your Motor before selling the £50 million turnover business in 2012.
Working alongside fellow Directors Craig Dunckley and Gareth Evans, David now employs 100 from Quote Detective’s base at Mamhilad Park Estate where the team has more than doubled office space to 7000 sq ft over the last three years.
Specialising in van, car, young driver, high net worth car, modified car and convicted driver’s insurance, Quote Detective uses cutting edge broker technology to compare prices and deliver over 50,000 quotes a day.
David Harlow said:
“After assessing the industry and the direction it was going, we were convinced that the future of non-standard motor insurance needed to combine cutting-edge technology with quality customer service to ensure customers consistently get the best possible prices.
“Our aim is to be the best niche motor broker in the UK. We specialise in hard to place risks including non-standard cars, young drivers and niche drivers like couriers and taxis. These are all customers that typically command average annual premiums upwards of £2000.
“Our business model is based on the recruitment, development and retention of good people who understand the importance of talking to all customers to ensure we get the right information before then presenting this to our specialist underwriters. The combination of people and technology means that we really do put the customer first.
“Our strategy is focussed on further growth in niche sectors and this will mean more jobs for local people here at Mamhilad. The availability of local resource is key to our plans hence our investment at Mamhilad. The majority of our staff live within a 20 minute commute and all really appreciate the excellent facilities on-site. We’re in a strong position to capitalise on the opportunities ahead and build a successful future for the benefit of our team and our customers.”