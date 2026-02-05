Quantum Advisory Retains Position as Signatory to the Financial Reporting Council’s UK Stewardship Code

Independent pensions and employee benefits consultancy for small and medium sized schemes Quantum Advisory has announced it has retained its position as signatory to the Financial Reporting Council’s (FRC) UK Stewardship Code.

The Code, which is voluntary to undertake, represents £57.3tn assets under management and seeks to uphold best practice for those investing money on behalf of UK savers and pensioners. It includes 291 signatories of which Quantum join an elite group of just 19 service providers in the UK.

The FRC states its mission as ‘to promote transparency and integrity in business.’ It sets the UK Corporate Governance and Stewardship Codes and UK standards for accounting and actuarial work; monitors and takes action to promote the quality of corporate reporting; and operates independent enforcement arrangements for accountants and actuaries.

Jayna Bhullar, Senior Investment Consultant and Head of ESG at Quantum Advisory, said: