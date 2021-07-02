Quantum Advisory “Pensions for Brunch” Webinar

Quantum Advisory will be hosting its regular “Pensions for Brunch” webinar to address selected topical issues on the agendas of pension scheme trustees, pension managers, finance directors, HR managers and anyone who has an interest in pensions and employee benefits.

The webinar will feature speakers from Quantum Advisory including Jayna Bhullar who will look at how investments have performed throughout the pandemic and the strategies that have been implemented to overcome challenges during this time, and Chris Mason who will cover updates on the Pensions Regulator, the Pension Protection Fund and other significant players in the UK pension market. Guest speaker Dana Day, Head of Business Development at 20-20 Trustees, will reflect and share tips on what it takes to run highly effective business meetings.

The Pensions for Brunch webinar is free to attend and guests are invited to submit questions ahead of the event. To secure a place, click here.