Quantum Advisory Helps Smaller Pension Scheme Access Leading Insurer in £8.4m Deal

Quantum Advisory has completed a buy-in transaction for the Stahl UK Limited Retirement Benefits Scheme, helping a small scheme secure benefits with Rothesay, the UK’s largest pensions insurance specialist.

The £8.4 million transaction covers 61 members. The deal reflects increasing insurer capacity to support well-prepared smaller schemes alongside larger, more established mandates, Quantum Advisory said.

It acted as lead transaction adviser in the process, with legal advice from Pinsent Masons LLP and covenant advice from NKN. The independent trustee was Tristan Mander, Director of Trustee Solutions.

Robert Palmer, Partner at Quantum Advisory, said:

“This transaction demonstrates that smaller schemes can successfully access leading insurers when the right preparation and strategy are in place.

“There is growing interest from schemes looking to secure member benefits and we are seeing strong appetite from insurers to support well-prepared opportunities across a range of sizes. We are very pleased that we have been able to support a smaller scheme, like Stahl, to benefit from Rothesay’s significant experience in the pension de-risking market and financial strength.

“By keeping the process focused and collaborative, we were able to help Stahl achieve a speedy transaction with a clear and efficient outcome. This deal really highlights the importance of preparation and clear engagement with the market to ensure schemes of all sizes can access high-quality risk transfer solutions.”