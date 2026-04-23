Quantum Advisory Helps Smaller Pension Scheme Access Leading Insurer in £8.4m Deal

Quantum Advisory has completed a buy-in transaction for the Stahl UK Limited Retirement Benefits Scheme, helping a small scheme secure benefits with Rothesay, the UK’s largest pensions insurance specialist.
The £8.4 million transaction covers 61 members. The deal reflects increasing insurer capacity to support well-prepared smaller schemes alongside larger, more established mandates, Quantum Advisory said.
It acted as lead transaction adviser in the process, with legal advice from Pinsent Masons LLP and covenant advice from NKN. The independent trustee was Tristan Mander, Director of Trustee Solutions.
Robert Palmer, Partner at Quantum Advisory, said:
“This transaction demonstrates that smaller schemes can successfully access leading insurers when the right preparation and strategy are in place.
“There is growing interest from schemes looking to secure member benefits and we are seeing strong appetite from insurers to support well-prepared opportunities across a range of sizes. We are very pleased that we have been able to support a smaller scheme, like Stahl, to benefit from Rothesay’s significant experience in the pension de-risking market and financial strength.
“By keeping the process focused and collaborative, we were able to help Stahl achieve a speedy transaction with a clear and efficient outcome. This deal really highlights the importance of preparation and clear engagement with the market to ensure schemes of all sizes can access high-quality risk transfer solutions.”
Simon Bramwell, Business Development at Rothesay, said:
“We are pleased to have supported the Stahl UK Limited Retirement Benefits Scheme to secure the future for its members, delivering on Rothesay’s purpose of protecting pensions for the long-term. Smaller schemes are increasingly well-prepared when entering the market and this transaction demonstrates how strong collaboration between all parties can deliver a smooth and efficient outcome for their trustees and members.”
Tristan Mander, Trustee, said:
“Quantum Advisory guided us clearly through the process and helped us access a highly experienced insurer. The transaction was completed efficiently and gives us confidence that members’ benefits are now secured for the long-term.”