Quantum Advisory Celebrates Success of Environmental Scheme

Quantum Advisory, one of the UK’s leading actuarial and pension consulting firms, is celebrating the success of its new environmental programme.

Inspired by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales’ original challenge, Quantum’s workforce was set a ‘30 Days to Sustainable Ways’ challenge to complete every day throughout April, in a bid to operate in a more ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) friendly manner.

The team at Quantum were invited to complete as many challenges as they could within the month in fun and creative ways, with the potential to win a prize for documenting their sustainability.

With tasks such as growing a fruit, vegetable or flower from seed, repurposing something that would have otherwise been thrown away and going dairy free for a day, each day gave staff the opportunity to learn and change their habits, whilst getting creative and competitive.

Claire Lennon, Quality Manager at Quantum Advisory, completed almost every activity in the challenge with her three teenage children.

She said:

“I’ve always been an avid recycler and try my best to play my part in looking after the planet, but taking part in the 30 Days to Sustainable Ways challenge made me realise that I could still do so much more. “The challenge not only raised my awareness but also my children’s, who all got involved in the fun and interactive activities. Since the challenge, my daughter is more involved in the Spring planting as she now appreciates why we compost and reuse rainwater, whilst all of my children have continued to unplug their chargers, have meat free days and recycle their batteries amongst other things. They are even encouraging family and friends to make these small changes. “The challenge was so engaging and was a great way to have fun with all the family in aid of an excellent cause.”

