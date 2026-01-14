Quantum Advisory Appointed to Just Group’s Third-Party Administrator Panel

Quantum Advisory, a leading independent pensions and employee benefits consultancy for small and medium sized schemes, has announced its appointment as a third-party administration provider to Just Group.

Quantum joins Just’s administration panel to deliver dedicated member support for specific schemes, following bulk annuity transactions.

Amanda Burdge, Partner at Quantum Advisory, said:

“This appointment marks a significant milestone for us. Working with Just, we will deliver ongoing, high-quality administration services that provide reassurance and a uniquely personalised experience for members as schemes complete transactions and move forward. The service has been developed in close collaboration, with a shared focus on delivering strong member outcomes. We are looking forward to working together and excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Jemma Jurgenson, Head of Administration at Quantum Advisory, added:

“Our experienced teams and strong organisational culture place members at the centre of everything we do. Partnering with Just enables us to provide continuity and trusted support following the completion of bulk annuity exercises, and we look forward to building a long-term relationship while delivering excellence in service standards.”

Laura Pertile, Director of DB Member & Operational Services at Just Group, said: